WWE NXT's Ava Raine Reveals Why She Joined Schism

Last week's WWE NXT delivered a big surprise when the mysterious red-robed member of Schism was finally revealed. It ended up being Ava Raine, and fans were shocked to see her joining Schism in her NXT TV debut. Raine, who is also The Rock's daughter, revealed exactly why she joined the group during tonight's episode of NXT, and part of it has to do with Schism being there when she needed someone most. Raine talks about the injury that derailed her debut previously, and it was Joe Gacy who was actually there to show some support, while she says those who supposedly knew her for so long weren't anywhere to be found.

"Nobody knew that it was me. Everyone thought they knew everything, and I showed them that you know nothing. I've been around the WWE my entire life, and nobody ever took the time to get to know me, until I met Joe, Rip, and Jagger. They were the only people who took the time to see the real me. You know when I first started training at the Performance Center, I suffered a devastating injury. So bad that I had to have surgery. You know who texted me? You know who called me? You know who checked on me? This new guy, Joe Gacy. I didn't hear anything from anybody who claims they've known me for years," Raine said.

Raine also addressed the accusation that she had allowed Schism to brainwash her into joining the group, which came from Cameron Grimes. "First of all, I didn't allow anyone to brainwash me, how dare you. I saw what Cameron Grimes could never see, and that is that together, Schism can be so much more than I could ever do as an individual," Raine said.

"And Vic, how exactly is Cameron Grimes behind us He didn't beat us. He paid two guys to win a match for him. You don't just get to reject the Schism and walk away. We are committed to making an example out of Cameron Grimes, and we are going to follow through on that commitment. Next week, when Cameron Grimes faces Joe Gacy for the final time," Raine said.

What did you think of Raine's promo? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!