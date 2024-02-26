Giulia Is Reportedly Finishing With Stardom at the End of March

One of STARDOM's top stars, Giulia, is reportedly set to depart the company at the end of March according to Tokyo Sports. Prior reports stated that she had "prior obligations" through March but now there seems to be an official hard out for the star.

After initial rumblings that Giulia would be making her way to WWE a few months back, that rumor only seemed to be fueled when she and the rest of Donna del Mondo dropped the Artist of Stardom Championship to God's Eye in January. Giulia revealed that the group had "fulfilled its purpose." She is the current NJPW STRONG Women's Champion after defeating AEW's Willow Nightingale for the title last July at NJPW STRONG Independence Day.

As this was happening, one of STARDOM's co-founders Rossy Ogawa was getting a plan in place to launch a promotion of his own. According to Bushiroad, when they found out about the plans they cut ties with him immediately. At the time, there was a heavy insinuation that Ogawa was an agent for WWE and was helping poach talent between the two promotions. Ogawa put those rumors to rest when he revealed that he would be starting his own company because he didn't like the way that things have been going in STARDOM.

There's no official word yet on who from Ogawa's flock of talent may make the jump, but there are rumors that there will be a max exodus in the coming months. Tokyo Sports also states that the likely place for Giulia will be in Ogawa's new promotion to help build it up. He revealed that he had talks with Taro Okada (STARDOM's President) but they just couldn't see eye to eye on a vision for the new promotion. "However, President (Taro) Okada 'accepted' (the new organization). He said, 'We'll make an offer to (Yokohama) BUNTAI,' and 'Let's have a rivalry match two years from now on the 15th anniversary. I was like, 'What are you talking about now? I don't want to get into a mud-slinging match." Mayu Iwatani is the only wrestler signed to a long-term deal with STARDOM.

The WWE Variable

It's not a secret that WWE has high interest in Giulia. They have reportedly made it a priority to sign her but ff Giulia remains in Japan to help kickstart Ogawa's promotion, there could be a significant amount of time between then and a potential WWE debut. At the Survivor Series press conference in November Paul "Triple H" Levesque, WWE's CCO, was asked about Giulia. "The funny thing is, I didn't even know there was a term 'joshi'. If somebody's talented and we think that they can hang on the biggest stage in the world, we want them to come here and see if they believe in themselves as much as we do." There are a few names that have jumped the pond from STARDOM to WWE, including IYO Sky (formerly Io Shirai) and Kairi Sane (Kairi). There are claims that Giulia wants to work on her english before making her way over to the United States but as Fightful Select recently reported, WWE has those resources should she make the decision to sign there.

Stay tuned to Comicbook.com for updates on Giulia's wrestling status.