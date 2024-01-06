WWE Report Reveals Continued Interest in Signing Giulia, Expected to be Part of NXT

WWE might be close to making a priority signing a reality, as a new report from Fightful Select confirms that WWE has maintained significant interest in signing Stardom star Giulia. The report states that Giulia has obligations in Stardom through March that are very important to her but has already told Stardom that she won't be signing an extension. WWE sources heard that Giulia was apparently not thrilled that word of WWE's interest got out there, as she wasn't able to sign with the company yet. The report also states that as of the end of 2023, Giulia didn't appear to want a representative to handle contract talks, as she was handling that process herself.

There were rumors that AEW had no interest in Giulia, but the report says that her name was brought up in conversations this past spring as someone who could appear in the company. Sources in both WWE and AEW stated that if Giulia were to move to the United States, she would likely work heavily with producers and coaches to adjust.

WWE sources said that they view Giulia as a potential priority acquisition, and if she does sign with the company, it is widely expected that she would go to NXT and the Performance Center first. That could change if she's prepared on the necessary things for the main roster ahead of time though.

The Wrestling Observer stated that she would likely take some time off after her Stardom obligations to work on her English. WWE sources said that is something they have resources to help with if she does head right to the main roster. Another WWE source joked that "Giulia's English is better than the comprehension we've seen out of many native speakers."

If Giulia does end up in NXT for a while, she will add another big star to an already deep roster. The NXT Women's Division is hitting on all cylinders at the moment, with stars like Tiffany Stratton, Lyra Valkyria, Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Fallon Henley, Nikkita Lyons, Kelani Jordan, Arianna Grace, Lola Vice, and more. Then there's always the possibility of someone from the main roster showing up, like Becky Lynch did late last year.

Shawn Michaels recently discussed Lynch's time in NXT during the NXT Deadline conference call, and he couldn't have been more thrilled with her return. "Look, the biggest thing, it's her servant-like nature that she brought. Becky Lynch is a huge star. She's a WWE superstar through and through. But she came down to NXT and just made sure she wanted to lift up all of the women and NXT as a whole down there. And I think for me, the humility with which she went about doing that to me was just off the charts. And that's what I appreciated so much about her in doing it," Michaels said.

"At no time did Becky ever carry herself in any way other than a humble, just unbelievably professional class young lady, and I thank her for that more than anything else," Michaels said. "She did a great deal for us and was good from a rating standpoint, was great from just professionally to get to work with, was great creatively for us, and then also did everything that she could to lift up our Women's division, and to also continue to work with a number of the young ladies."

