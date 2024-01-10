The Iron Claw: Fans Think Zac Efron Deserves Awards Love

The Iron Claw fans think that Zac Efron isn't getting a fair shake when it comes to Awards Season nominations. While other worthy nominees like Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Ryan Gosling, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Giamatti and more have caught some of the spotlight, the recognition has eluded Efron and his band of wrestling brothers. As.a late entry of 2023, The Iron Claw surprised a lot of non-wrestling fans as one of the most affecting projects in recent memory. Efron was right at the center of that. So, the people are a little confused. ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley singled out the actor's performance as one of the best from the past 12 months.

"The fall movie season has had a couple of award-season disruptors thus far, and Zac Efron proves to be one of the biggest, both figuratively and literally," Crowley claims. "Efron aces the 'immersion' test as Kevin Von Erich in the sense that after no more than five minutes of screen time, audiences will be so locked into his performance that the movie star behind the character is nowhere to be seen. The magic of Kevin Von Erich comes in the subtleties."

“I used to be a brother.”



Zac Efron is a revelation in THE IRON CLAW. There’s a moment in the film where he’s simply lying on a bed, stricken with despair. He’s nearly comatose, he doesn’t blink, and it’s just such a painfully accurate portrayal of grief. What a performance. pic.twitter.com/A7TsdB0ret — Dan Marcus (@Danimalish) January 5, 2024

"For the larger-than-life career he chose inside the squared circle, Kevin is a relatively reserved person in his personal life. He's shy, a tad awkward, doesn't comprehend social cues," he added. "This, plus his unwavering love for his family, makes Kevin a fiercely strong protagonist that audiences will live vicariously through, something that is rarely achieved to this level for a leading role. The Iron Claw is Efron's career-defining performance, and don't be surprised if The Academy shows him justified love for it come the new year."

