A Forgotten Zac Efron Movie Is Thriving on Netflix's Top 10 Chart
2014's Neighbors was one of Netflix's biggest movies in the week leading up to Christmas.
Zac Efron might be most well-known as high school basketball player with musical dreams, and he's currently getting heaps of praise for his work as a member of the tragic Von Elrich wrestling family in The Iron Claw, but one of the actor's other films from the past has been making waves in the world of streaming. Neighbors, the 2014 comedy starring Efron and Seth Rogen, has been a hit on Netflix in recent weeks, thanks to its recent arrival on the service.
In the week leading up to Christmas (December 18th-24th), Neighbors was the eighth most-watched movie on Netflix in the United States, despite hitting theaters nearly a decade ago. Per Netflix's own numbers, it was competing with new original films like Leo, Family Switch, and Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.
It'll be interesting to see if Neighbors can keep that success up this week, but the Christmas celebrations saw it lose its spot in the daily rotating Netflix Top 10 list, as several holiday films leapt onto the countdown.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
