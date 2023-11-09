The Iron Claw: First Reactions Praise Zac Efron's Wrestling Biopic as "Best A24 Film Ever"

The Iron Claw is just over one month away from hitting theaters. The A24-produced biopic about the legendary Von Erich wrestling family caught the attention of many upon its announcement back in early 2022. Wrestling biopics are somewhat of a rarity in Hollywood, as Mickey Rourke's The Wrestler and Florence Pugh's Fighting With My Family are two of the few that have been produced this century. Bringing in top talent like Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White immediately put The Iron Claw on the map, and the utilization of real-life wrestlers MJF and Ryan Nemeth in supporting roles only furthered the project's legitimacy.

Following the film's world premiere on Wednesday, early reactions praise The Iron Claw as director Sean Durkin's "best film yet."