The Iron Claw: First Reactions Praise Zac Efron's Wrestling Biopic as "Best A24 Film Ever"
The Von Erich biopic held its world premiere on Wednesday.
The Iron Claw is just over one month away from hitting theaters. The A24-produced biopic about the legendary Von Erich wrestling family caught the attention of many upon its announcement back in early 2022. Wrestling biopics are somewhat of a rarity in Hollywood, as Mickey Rourke's The Wrestler and Florence Pugh's Fighting With My Family are two of the few that have been produced this century. Bringing in top talent like Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White immediately put The Iron Claw on the map, and the utilization of real-life wrestlers MJF and Ryan Nemeth in supporting roles only furthered the project's legitimacy.
Following the film's world premiere on Wednesday, early reactions praise The Iron Claw as director Sean Durkin's "best film yet."
Heartbreaking Story
Dallas was the only place #TheIronClaw premiere could’ve happened. So much love in the room for the Von Erichs, and for a film that somehow manages to perfectly capture Dallas while telling one of the most heartbreaking stories I’ve ever seen on screen. pic.twitter.com/KzYtMoP1RQ— Amy McCarthy (@aemccarthy) November 9, 2023
Standout Performances
#TheIronClaw premiere debuted standout performances from Jeremy Allen White and Zac Efron, just minutes after the audience erupted into cheers at the news that the #SAGAFTRA strike had come to an end.
Click the image for more: https://t.co/ovgpUXCPWl— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 9, 2023
Best Picture?
#TheIronClaw was phenomenal! The Von Erich’s story is heavy, emotional, and tragic and Sean Durkin did a great job telling their story. Zac Efron gives the best performance of his career and Jeremy Allen White continues to be a household name. Best picture nom?! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RcKwHL1dyD— JJ (@itsjjonair) November 9, 2023
Best A24 Film Ever
#TheIronClaw REVIEW: EMOTIONAL. BRUTAL. HISTORIC! A bold, horny drama that isn’t afraid to get down & dirty. Brilliant chemistry, sensual imagery & several sequences so steamy they’ll arouse your iron rod. This isn’t just another biopic, it’s the best A24 film ever! A fitting end pic.twitter.com/Us7losBifc— Atom (@theatomreview) November 9, 2023
Grace and Care
Sean Durkin delivers the sort of the Von Erich family with grace and care. Zac Efron carried the film in both emotional and physicality delivering the best performance of his career. A story of family, wrestling and tragedy. I loved it.— Ricky Vàlero (@rickyvalero_) November 9, 2023
#TheIronClaw pic.twitter.com/sHHSLeCF0U
Tremendous
#TheIronClaw is tremendous, heartbreaking, and will have you in tears at the unbelievable tragedy that tore this great wrestling family apart. This is Sean Durkin's best film yet as he continues to explore isolated families torn apart by outside pressure including faith and need— Travis Hopson (@punchycritic) November 9, 2023