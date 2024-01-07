HBO's The Last of Us Just Won EIGHT Emmy Awards

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards kicked off tonight and HBO's The Last of Us just secured its first wins of the award season. HBO is no stranger to taking home little golden statues, but The Last of Us has been on a collision course with major wins after the PlayStation adaptation was met with critical acclaim. Though the actors, writers, and directors for the show didn't win any awards tonight, the Primetime Emmy awards will come later, The Last of Us still managed to wrack up multiple wins at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The Creative Arts Emmy wins for The Last of Us include:

Guest Actress in a Drama Series , Storm Reid, Episode 7, "Left Behind"



These aren't the only Emmy Awards that The Last of Us could win however, the show is nominated in several categories that will be awarded at the Primetime Emmy Awards on January 15, including:

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Pedro Pascal (for Episode 6, "Kin")

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series – Bella Ramsey (for Episode 8, "When We Are in Need")

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series – Peter Hoar (for Episode 3, "Long, Long Time")

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series – Craig Mazin (for Episode 3, "Long, Long Time")

Production on The Last of Us season 2 is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2024 but the new episodes likely won't premiere until 2025, meaning that after its award wins tonight (and potentially next week) the series may not win anymore Emmy Awards until September of NEXT year.