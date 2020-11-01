WWE and AEW Stars Miro and Lana Reveal Terrifying Pennywise Costumes

✖

Miro and Lana are taking spooky season a little too seriously. For their Halloween costumes this year, the pro wrestling power couple dressed up as Pennywise the Clown, spooking the millions of followers both of them have on Instagram. While Lana's Pennywise makeup is pretty spot-on, Miro's admittedly could use a little work, but that's okay — he still isn't someone you'd want to come toe-to-toe with in a dark alley.

"Happy Halloween from @thelanawwe & I," Miro shared on his Instagram. "What are you dressing up as?? I did my make up for the first time."

Though both wrestlers once wrestled in the WEE, Miro split from the promotion earlier this year and signed with AEW. There's been increasing speculation of late that WWE bookers have been tanking Lana's character for Miro's departure — the two married in 2016, mind you. The chatter got so widespread, Miro addressed it in a recent interview with Inside the Ropes.

"I don't book their shows, I have no idea. All I know is that she's most likely tougher than anybody else on their roster because clearly that's the first time in history that's been done," Miro said. "And every single time, she gets the f— up and keeps going, you know. She doesn't say, 'No.' She doesn't say, 'I don't want to do that.' She doesn't sell.

"She's going out there and doing her job, and doing her job to perfection. Because you can see, in that ring, when she gets that time, you can see who's who and who's been working, and who's been sitting on their a— the whole time. And I'm so freaking proud of CJ, man, because she's proven that she's most likely the most talented and underrated person in the whole entire wrestling community."