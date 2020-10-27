Miro Responds to WWE Booking Lana to Get Slammed Through a Table Every Week on WWE Raw

✖

Back in mid-September Miro (formerly known as Rusev) spoke openly on an episode of Busted Open Radio about his concerns that WWE might try to punish Lana for comments he made about the company during his AEW debut. The former United States Champion said, "I feel like they [WWE] should be professional and they should treat it as what it is and it's nothing personal," Miro said. "They always say it's nothing personal, it's a business. Hopefully they do treat it as nothing personal, it's a business because that's what it is and I just hope that it won't hurt her and I really do hope and I've been thinking about this for a long time."

Since then WWE has booked Lana to get slammed through a table on an almost-weekly basis by Nia Jax. Her latest slam came this week after she qualified to be on Team Raw in the upcoming Survivor Series elimination tag match.

Miro was asked about that booking during an interview with Inside The Ropes this week.

"I don't book their shows, I have no idea. All I know is that she's most likely tougher than anybody else on their roster because clearly that's the first time in history that's been done," Miro said. "And every single time, she gets the f— up and keeps going, you know. She doesn't say, 'No.' She doesn't say, 'I don't want to do that.' She doesn't sell.

"She's going out there and doing her job, and doing her job to perfection. Because you can see, in that ring, when she gets that time, you can see who's who and who's been working, and who's been sitting on their a— the whole time. And I'm so freaking proud of CJ, man, because she's proven that she's most likely the most talented and underrated person in the whole entire wrestling community."

It was around the same time Miro debuted that Lana started going on a losing streak, though that was snapped when she won a battle royal to challenge Raw Women's Champion Asuka. She lost that title match in two minutes

