Hana Kimura Cause of Death Reportedly Determined

Hana Kimura, a pro wrestler for the Japanese promotion Stardom and cast member of the Netflix reality series Terrace House, was found dead on Saturday at the age of 22. The news of her passing first broke via Stardom's Twitter page, which announced, "Stardom fans,We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time." Since then new details about her death have come out via Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer.

According to Meltzer, Kimura died after ingesting hydrogen sulfide. He explained that concerns about her health first popped up when she posted a tweet early Saturday morning indicating that she was going to cause self-harm.

"She sent out the tweet... it was in the middle of the night and no one in Japan knew about it because they were all asleep and Kairi Sane, Kairi Hojo who was in Stardom, she, I guess was up and somehow saw it and called the office," he said on a recent Wrestling Observer Radio. "She called Jungle Kyona and [she] went to the house but by the time Jungle Kyona got to the house, it was too late."

Sane confirmed that via a tweet (translate from Japanese).

"I was able to notice her tweet right away because it was afternoon in the United States by the time difference (midnight in Japan time) and I called Jungle Screamer and Rossi Ogawa with Io immediately," Sane said. "Kyona went with all her might. However... I didn't make it in time."

An incident on Terrace House and her subsequent reaction recently resulted in Kimura being on the receiving end of cyberbullying, which she indicated in her final tweets did serious damage to her mental health.

"Nearly 100 frank opinions every day. I couldn't deny that I was hurt," Kimura wrote. "I'm dead. Thank you for giving me a mother. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you to everyone who supported me. I love it. I'm weak, I'm sorry. I don't want to be a human anymore. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you everyone, I love you. Bye."

Since then dozens of wrestlers have spoken out on the matter.

"Hana Kimura was 22," Paige wrote on Saturday. "Please let that sink in...22. She had her whole life in front of her. Online bullying should not be part of life. It damn sure should not be part of death. Hana Kimura was 22. #RIPHanaKimura"

