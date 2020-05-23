Hana Kimura, Pro Wrestler and Netflix's Terrace House Star, Dies at 22

(Photo: Hana Kimura / Stardom Wrestling)

Hana Kimura, a professional wrestler and recent cast member from Netflix's Terrace House has passed away at the age of 22. The wrestler and reality star was first revealed to have passed in a tweet from We Are Stardom, an English account for the Japanese wrestling brand. The cause of death for Kimura has not been revealed but cryptic posts to Kimura's social media accounts aheead of her passing have leead to speculation of self harm. Captions included, "Goodvye," and tweets claiming she didn't "want to be a human anymore," after she had been subjected to intense cyber bullying.

"Stardom fans, we are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away," We Are Stardom said in a tweet. "Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time."

See the tweet from We Are Stardom below.

Stardom fans, We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time. — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) May 23, 2020

Kimura was the daughter of Kyoko Kimura, another pro wrestler, and made her debut at Wrestle-1 in 2016. She won her first title later in that same year at the JWP Junior Championship. She wrestled for Stardom simultaneously and officially left Wrestle-1 to wrestle full time at Stardom in 2019, emerging as the leader of thee Tokyo Cyber Squad faction. She was awarded Artist of Stardom championship twice, in addition to a Goddess of Stardom championship.

As more details surrounding the passing of Kimura emerge, ComicBook.com will have the updates.

