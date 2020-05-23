Hana Kimura Tribute From WWE's Paige Calls Bullying 'Cruel' and 'Disgusting'

✖

Fans are still coming to terms with the tragic death of Stardom Wrestling star Hana Kimura, and the wrestling community is not only mourning her loss but also taking this moment to talk about the effects of bullying, which seems at the moment like it could've played a big part in the 22-year-old's death. This comes from several messages she posted on social media before her death, which were translated and suggested she was being sent hateful messages. WWE superstar Paige took to social media and shared a Simone Johnson's post about the bullying Kimura endured, and added her own thoughts, saying "This breaks my heart. The Internet can be a cruel disgusting place. RIP to this beautiful young woman. 🙏🏻".

The effects of bullying in Kimura's life were significant, as one of Kimura's last messages described the sheer amount of bullying she was facing and the effect it was having on her.

"Nearly 100 frank opinions every day. I couldn't deny that I was hurt," Kimura wrote. "I'm dead. Thank you for giving me a mother. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you to everyone who supported me. I love it. I'm weak, I'm sorry. I don't want to be a human anymore. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you everyone, I love you. Bye."

This breaks my heart. The Internet can be a cruel disgusting place. RIP to this beautiful young woman. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/SbgEyhoqpW — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 23, 2020

Paige is one of many speaking out about the effects of online bullying and that this didn't have to be the case. That includes Mick Foley, who shared the heartfelt message below.

Hana Kimura was 22. Please let that sink in...22. She had her whole life in front of her. Online bullying should not be part of life.

It damn sure should not be part of death. Hana Kimura was 22. #RIPHanaKimura pic.twitter.com/xKTBYzaoIt — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 23, 2020

"Hana Kimura was 22.

Please let that sink in...22. She had her whole life in front of her.

Online bullying should not be part of life.

It damn sure should not be part of death.

Hana Kimura was 22. #RIPHanaKimura"

In a statement on Friday, Stardom addressed their fallen friend and star.

"Stardom fans, We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time."

Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.