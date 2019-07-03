Heavy Machinery Added to Tag Team Title Match at WWE Extreme Rules

Just 12 days out from WWE Extreme Rules, the card received some shake-ups on Tuesday night during SmackDown Live.

During the first segment of the show, the tag team match at Extreme Rules that features The Undertaker and Roman Reigns taking on Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon was changed to a No Holds Barred contest.

As the show went off the air, we had a second team added to the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship match.

Heavy Machinery took on the make-shift tag team of Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler in the main event of SmackDown. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan did guest commentary, as did The New Day (Xavier Woods and Big E).

The main event featured the stipulation that the winning team would end up being added to the Extreme Rules tag titles bout. As we saw during the show, Heavy Machinery emerged victorious (and the two guest commentary teams ended the show by getting into a brawl).

The updated card for WWE Extreme Rules is: