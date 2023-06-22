Heels Season 2 Reveals First Look at AJ Mendez

It's been a bit of a wait, but Heels Season 2 is finally on its way to a screen near you, and it will bring back several guest stars from Season 1. That includes CM Punk, who starred in season 1 as Ricky Rabies, but earlier this year a photo on Instagram teased Punk's wife AJ Mendez would also be jumping into the world for season 2. Now Star has revealed some of the new additions to the cast for season 2, giving us our first look at Mendez's character in the show. You can check out all the new additions in the post below.

The new photos give us our first looks at Mendez, Josh Segarra, and Emmy Raver-Lampman, who will be playing the characters of Elle Dorado, Brooks Rizzo, and Jen Lussier respectively. We don't have much else regarding their characters, but fans were excited to see Segarra reuniting with Amell as well, as the two faced off during their runs in Arrow.

Punk will be returning as Ricky, but it's not known if Mendez's Elle Dorado character will be interacting with Ricky. In a previous interview, show creator Michael Waldron revealed that Punk had actually auditioned to play the show's lead role at one point. It would ultimately go to Stephen Amell, but Punk still ended up being a part of the show.

"Well, casting the lead of any show is hard, because they've just got to be an awesome, tremendous actor who can carry a show on their shoulders," Waldron said. "Playing Jack Spade, there's the added requirement of you have to have the physicality of a great wrestler. We had to have somebody who could believably pull off this stuff in the ring and outside of the ring, when framed against his wife and kids, and other people in the town, you'd believe this is a pro wrestler who lives here."

"There's not a lot of people who look like that who are also great actors. Steven Amell is one of those people," Waldron said. "We were so fortunate to get him, coming off of the success of Arrow, with the ultimate added bonus of the guy loves wrestling. He might be the biggest fan of all of us, and he's actually wrestled with WWE. So I mean, God, we were lucky to get Steve."

Showrunner Mike O'Malley discussed how things ended in season 1 in a recent interview with EW, including the chaos that surrounds the DWL Title at the moment after Crystal won the Title.

"She (Crystal) wins the belt, but what happens is there's people who say, 'Wait a minute, she wasn't [officially] in the match – is she really able to win the belt?' I play the rival promoter, Gilly, and I'm like, 'That's the worst finish I've ever seen!' So, Jack realizes that he has people questioning whether or not she really did this," O'Malley said.

"The debate is, 'Well, Crystal doesn't have the belt – Bunny Bombshell has the belt. And she has it for Bill!' All that conversation happens on screen. So the league sets up a situation where she absolutely soars. Kelli Berglund, the actress who plays Crystal, is just tremendous. She really just gave at her all this past year to get in shape and get ready for it – and she ends up becoming the real star of the season," O'Malley said.

Heels season 2 debuts on Star Friday, July 28th.