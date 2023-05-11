Heels Season 2 Premiere Date Confirmed for This Summer

Heels will finally return for Season 2 on Friday, July 28, as confirmed by Entertainment Weekly on Thursday. The pro wrestling drama stars Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig and centers around the fictional small-town pro wrestling promotion known as the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL). Amell shared the first footage from the new season back in April and wrestlers like CM Punk (who popped up in a handful of episodes in Season One and is expected to have a bigger role this season), AJ Mendez (fka AJ Lee) and Dave Bautista have all been spotted on the set during its production.

The first season ended with a series of cliffhangers as DWL hosted an event at the Georgia State Fair. Jack Spade's (Amell) relationships with his brother Ace (Ludwig) and wife Staci (Alison Luff) both seem to be at their breaking points. Crystal (Kelli Berglund) calle an audible and now finds herself as the new DWL World Champion and Charlie Gully (Mike O'Malley, who is also the showrunner) still seems intent on running the DWL out of business.

