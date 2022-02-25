Hit Row Reveals Post-WWE Reunion

The group known as Hit Row became a fan favorite incredibly quickly during their time in WWE NXT, and that’s why it was no shock to see them drafted to WWE SmackDown in last year’s WWE draft. Unfortunately the promise of what was to come quickly dissipated, as B-Fab was shockingly released and then that was followed up by the equally shocking release of Isaiah Swerve Scott, Ashante Thee Adonis, and Top Dolla before they had even had a real match. Since then fans have been hoping to see the group reunite outside of WWE, and now they have their wish, courtesy of MCW Pro Wrestling.

All four members will be in attendance at the MCW Spring Fever Tour, which kicks off on Saturday, March 19th in Parkville, MD. Tickets are moving fast, and you can find tickets for the event right here.

MCW posted the event with the caption “The 2022 #MCWSpringFever Tour kicks off on Saturday night March 19th in Parkville, MD with special guests & former #WWE / #NXT Stars formerly known as Hit Row🔥🔥 Tickets Are On Sale Now & Going FAST💨”

Scott, aka Shane Strickland, recently talked about his release on an episode of the Swerve City Podcast.

“When the release happened I was upset. It was more of an embarrassment to my family because I felt like I was like, I let them down because I talked up so much about how everything was going to be okay, everything is going to be I’m going to exceed the expectations,” Strickland said (h/t Fightful). “We’re doing something that’s never been done, yadda yadda yadda. It felt like it was like now it was thrown back in my face. But I looked around. It took me a couple of days, two days, I looked around and got on the phone with my mans, talk to my peoples. We talked about all the possibilities that are out there right now. We had a good, long [talk] I spoke with the lady, I spoke with – I’m still trying to tiptoe back into the family. I’m getting better at it. But once again, I look around and I’m appreciative of all that I’ve accomplished.”

“Everything that I’ve done in the WWE, I’m proud of. I was able to — I learned to rap three years ago and I was able to do it on the USA Network, live, with my friends in the audience watching. I was able to do it live. One take like, no cuts, live on the USA Network, in front of hundreds of thousands of people watching at home, in front of my friends and family that were there and live in attendance,” Strickland said.

“I was able to pull myself out of obscurity into becoming something that was just like it was needed,” he continued. “It was like wanted, an act, a group that just had to be on the next level, we did that, and we did it in five months of being together and knowing each other. That’s something I can always be proud of and I can leave my mark with it and be proud and move on. Now, my artistic vision is so vast. I’m still trying to find ways to funnel it, but now that I have more opportunities, more time, more opportunities to have the hands off me to let it go, it’s about to get spooky. Spooky season has arrived.”

Recent reports indicate Strickland is headed to AEW, but no word yet on if all of Hit Row will follow suit down the line.