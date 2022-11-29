Impact Wrestling Announces Major Distribution Deal With DAZN

Impact Wrestling announced a major international distribution partnership with DAZN on Tuesday, bringing its weekly television product and pay-per-views to more than 170 different countries. The promotion wrote via a press release, "Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc., a global multi-platform media company, and DAZN -- a leading global sports entertainment platform — announced today an international partnership that will deliver Anthem's IMPACT Wrestling to more than 170 countries worldwide beginning on November 29.The multi-year agreement will give DAZN viewers in 170+ countries — including the UK, Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, France, Poland, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, and Brazil — the best seat in the house to IMPACT Wrestling's weekly IMPACT! flagship series, home to larger-than-life characters, high-stakes matchups and blockbuster drama.

"Additionally, DAZN viewers will have access to IMPACT's high-octane PPV events and premium IMPACT Plus live specials, as well as select titles from IMPACT Wrestling's archives, directly through the DAZN platform," the release continued.

Anthem EVP Scott D'Amore commented on the news by writing, "DAZN is a global leader in premier sports programming, and we are proud to partner with them as we expand IMPACT Wrestling's international reach even further. From the beginning, IMPACT Wrestling has enjoyed a worldwide audience of passionate and knowledgeable fans who crave high-quality professional wrestling content. With this announcement, we hope to make it even more convenient for them to enjoy our flagship series, premium specials and pay-per-view events, while also introducing the IMPACT Wrestling brand to even more sports enthusiasts across the globe."

Originally founded in 2002 by Jeff and Jerry Jarrett as NWA: Total Nonstop Action, the company formerly known as TNA has been owned by Anthem Sports & Entertainment since 2017. Weekly episodes of Impact! air on AXS TV, one of the networks owned by Anthem.

Impact will kick off its 2023 pay-per-view with the Hard to Kill event on Jan. 13 in Atlanta. The show already has its two headlining matches booked — Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray for the Impact World Championship and a Title vs. Career match between Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and Mickie James/