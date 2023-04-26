Impact Wrestling Has Reportedly Landed Major WWE Free Agent

Impact Wrestling recently revealed Nick Aldis as a new addition to the roster at Rebellion, but it seems the company isn't done signing free agents just yet. A new report from PWInsider confirms that one of wrestling's biggest free agents has signed with the company, and that would be former WWE Superstar Trinity Fatu (Naomi). According to the report, Fatu is set to make her Impact debut during this Friday's tapings, and this will not be a one-off appearance either. This is said to be the beginning of a first run for her in Impact, and if this all pans out, this is a major get for Impact Wrestling.

Fatu hasn't wrestled since May of 2022 and walked out of Monday Night Raw alongside Mercedes Mone (the Sasha Banks). Mone and Fatu were the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at the time but left their Titles with WWE before leaving due to a number of reported issues with their booking and the handling of the Titles overall, at least according to reports at the time.

That hasn't been confirmed by either Mone or Fatu in the months since, and both were eventually released from their WWE contracts. Mone jumped back into the wrestling world earlier this year after signing a deal with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and she would go on to debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and cement her first match with KAIRI. They would face each other at Battle in the Valley and Mone would defeat KAIRI to become the new IWGP Women's Champion.

Now Fatu seems to be on the road to her return to wrestling, and while there have been plenty of rumors regarding talks with other companies, it would seem Impact Wrestling will be her new home. In an update from Fightful Select, Fatu has been backstage at NJPW, GCW, and ROH shows over the past few months, and at some point, WWE felt confident that they would end up being able to bring her back into the fold, but that hasn't materialized.

Fatu will instantly have a number of compelling feuds to jump into, as Impact's Women's Division is stacked. A feud against Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo is one many will want to see, and matches against stars like Jordynne Grace, Mickie James, Tasha Steelz, Rosemary, Masha Slamovich, and Killer Kelly are also undoubtedly on the wishlist.

The tapings take place this Friday, so if Fatu does show up, it will likely hit social media. If not, then we'll all find out when her debut episode airs. It will be great to see her back in the ring, and we'll keep you posted on her wrestling return when it eventually happens.

Are you excited for Trinity Fatu's return to wrestling? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!