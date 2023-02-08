NJPW and Impact Wrestling Announce Joint Event

The professional wrestling multiverse is as interconnected as ever. When All Elite Wrestling burst on the scene in 2019, the young promotion did so with partnerships with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide as well as Oriental Wrestling Entertainment. AEW's network grew further come 2020, as it began working with the National Wrestling Alliance and Impact Wrestling. Things reached new heights in 2021, as AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling began a working relationship, culminating in the two wrestling powerhouses producing AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door the following year. While AEW seemingly occupies the hallway that possesses most of the forbidden doors, Impact and New Japan have been in on their own separate fun for months now.

NJPW talent like Jay White, Tama Tonga, and Aussie Open have all competed for Impact Wrestling in past months. Impact stars like Chris Bey and Ace Austin have even officially joined NJPW stable Bullet Club. These crossovers have been mostly sporadic, but they are set to reach a fever pitch in the next couple of months.

The two promotions announced that they will be co-producing a join event on March 30th: Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive. This event title is a play on Impact's Multiverse of Matches event from 2022 and New Japan's American-based television show, NJPW Strong.

"We are very excited for this unique collaborative event that brings together two of the best wrestling companies in the world," Impact Wrestling executive vice-president Scott D'Amore said. "Since NJPW returned to AXS TV just over a year ago, we have been looking at ways to expand our working relationship between the two brands. Multiverse United on March 30th at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles is the first of many exciting collaborations between Impact and NJPW."

"New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Impact have been a winning combination on AXS TV, and now fans get to see these two companies share the same ring in person," NJPW representative director Takami Ohbari said. "I personally cannot wait to see what arises from this special card, and I can guarantee fans will experience a historic event the likes of which they've never seen before."

Three matches have been confirmed for Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive. Impact World Champion Josh Alexander will battle Kushida, "Speedball" Mike Bailey will square off against Will Ospreay, and Moose and Jeff Cobb will clash in a heavyweight contest. Also appearing on the show will be X Division Champion Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, KENTA, Rocky Romero, Minoru Suzuki, Clark Connors, Kevin Knight, and Fred Rosser.

Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive goes down on March 30th.