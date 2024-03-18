Injured WWE NXT Star Hopes To Be Back by October for Halloween Havoc

In December of 2023, WWE NXT Superstar Nikkta Lyons was getting back into the swing of things after being sidelined with an unfortunate ACL injury in early 2023. Shortly after her return to the ring, she was sidelined yet again following a match with Blair Davenport. The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer provided a brief update about Lyons, noting her injury though it wasn't disclosed what exactly is wrong. Lyons has since revealed she underwent a successful surgery in January but she will still be out of action for the greater part of 2024.

"It's been two months since my surgery, and honestly, I feel like these two months went pretty quick, at least for me, because run on the grind every day," Lyons said in an interview with Booker T and Brad Gilmore on The Hall of Fame Podcast. "But right now, I'm hoping by Halloween Havoc. I'm hoping that'll be a good time. But also I want to make sure…it should be ready to go. But I don't want to say an exact, you know, like, 'It's gonna be here,' because with injuries, it's kind of day by day. Going back to the out of sight, I'm gonna stay active. I'm not going nowhere. I ain't going nowhere. That's why I'm shoving myself in y'all face. Y'all are not gonna see this brick house blow down. That's where I'm at, and that's where I cross into my music and different forms of art that I can do, still talking to the people, being involved, going to these community events and charity events, like I ain't going nowhere. I'm just gonna continue to improve in every other way I can until I can step in the squared circle again."

Lyons began her career in 2018 at just 18 years old. She would wrestling in WOW for a little longer than a year before WWE came calling to give her a developmental deal with NXT. Very quickly after her arrival she became a fan favorite, even winning a first round match in the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament. Unfortunately, she was unable to continue the tournament because she suffered a partial MCL tear. She was, however, able to return a little over a month later.

Comicbook.com wishes Lyons the best in her recovery.

H/T: Fightful