WWE Star Injured, Takes to Instagram Live to Explain How Bad It Is

Nikkita Lyons has quickly become one of the hottest rising stars in NXT 2.0 in recent months, but her momentum was brought to a halt when she was pulled from the Women's Breakout Tournament this week due to an injury. Lyons then went on Instagram Live on Wednesday night to explain the situation, saying she had suffered a partial MCL tear. She showed off the brace, noted that it could've been much worse and that it was the result of a "freak accident."

Lyons was replaced in the tournament by Tiffany Stratton, who quickly advanced to the finals. Stay tuned for more updates on Lyons' status as they become available!

