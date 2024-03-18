How Triple H Maximizes WWE Talent: AJ Styles Points to Key Detail

The WWE machine operates far differently today than it ever has before. While yesteryear saw WWE store developmental talent in independent territories like Ohio Valley Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling, today's WWE runs a streamlined prospect process through NXT. Rebranded from a game show to a farm system in 2012, NXT became a WWE-branded developmental division, molding the future stars of WWE Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown in the WWE Performance Center. NXT itself has evolved over the past decade, going from strictly developmental to a third televised brand. Beyond that, the former one-way street from Full Sail University to the main roster has opened its doors to go both ways.

Since setting up shop within the WWE Performance Center for its weekly television product, NXT has brought in top WWE stars like AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Asuka, and more for one-off programs with its talent. Sometimes those one-offs turn into extended stays, as evident with Baron Corbin, who has had a career renaissance since being sent back to NXT last year.

AJ Styles Praises Triple H's Ability to Maximize WWE Talent

(Photo: WWE)

The Phenomenal One has taken notice at how The Game runs things.

Speaking to Battleground, AJ Styles praised WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque's leadership, pointing out how he gets the most out the WWE roster.

"I really believe that Triple H looks at our talent and goes, 'Let's get them better,' or, 'Let's find ways to bring out the best in them rather than show them the worst,'" Styles said. "A lot of those guys and girls, when they get released from WWE, it crushes them. I never understood why we want to do something like that rather than just like, 'Hey, let's send them back to NXT.' They just need a little bit more work or something like that. Being released, it'll crush you."

Prior to Triple H's takeover, WWE was known for "spring cleanings," axing dozens of stars every April. These briefly paused upon the launch of AEW in 2019, as WWE opted to keep as much talent under contract as possible rather than giving stars with global exposure the opportunity to go sign with the new competition. Aside from WWE's merger-related cuts this past September, it's rare that today's WWE releases talent before giving them the opportunity to refine themselves in NXT first.

"I don't want to see people's lives ruined because of a job. At the end of the day, it's just a job, but still, it's something they've worked for their whole life," Styles continued. "When you're told you're not good enough, man, it sucks. It's not the way it is these days. Now with Triple H in charge, I think he's doing a great job of making everyone feel important."