WWE NXT's Roxanne Perez Goes Full Heel, Calls Out Lyra Valkyria, Becky Lynch, and More

2023 was a rollercoaster year for WWE NXT's Roxanne Perez, and the past few months have seen the superstar embrace more of an edge. That transformation solidified during tonight's NXT, as Perez shed any misconceptions or doubts about where she stands, fully entering her heel era. Perez came out and addressed her attack on Lyra Valkyria, and she wanted the Title vacated and given to her as a result. That didn't happen, but she still had plenty to say, and by the end of her promo Perez called out not just Valkyria, but also Becky Lynch, Lola Vice, Ava Raine, and the NXT Universe. It's officially a new era for Perez, and you can find more from her turn below.

Perez started out by saying this wasn't something that happened overnight. "This has been boiling up inside me for months and months. This is the culmination of an entire year. You remember Roadblock? After defeating Meiko Satomura, I collapsed in this ring. Of course, I collapsed in this ring, after four months of carrying this entire division on my shoulders," Perez said. "After having the best rookie year."

Perez then brought up those she faced in the ring, including Becky Lynch. "Don't worry Roxanne, your time will come again. You're so young. It will swing back around. 12 months. 12 months of me busting my ass in steel cage matches. Weapon wild matches. Devil's Playground matches, while everyone else was busy drooling over Tiffy Time, or Becky Lynch, winning a Championship she could never win.

Let's talk about Becky, because I want to talk about that. Me and Becky Lynchf face to face, inside this ring, and you guys acted like I didn't even exist. You guys want to know something? I went home crying that night because of how everyone made me feel. How pathetic right? So screw you guys. Screw all of you guys for booing me and making me feel like I was worthless. Now? I don't care what you guys think. I don't care about anyone's stupid opinions. I'm the most decorated woman in NXT history, at the age of what, 22? Breakout Tournament winner. Iron Survivor winner. Women's Tag Champion. Woman's Champion, I have owned everything," Perez said.

Then Perez addressed Valkyria, bringing up the chaos that happened at Vengeance Day and the roles Vice and Paxley played in that. "You know what she did? She went after the Tag Titles. Yep, that's when I realized the only way that I would get what I deserved, is by breaking the rules and doing it my way," Perez said. "And now everyone wants to cheer me right? But where the hell were you guys when Indi Hartwell was holding my Championship? No one cared then. The NXT Universe reminds me of little Roxanne Perez. Naive, confused, you don't know what you want. I know exactly what I want. I don't need anyone's support or anyone's approval."

"It's funny, it's so funny the way history repeats itself, right Lyra? One year later, you're the one taking the ride in that ambulance. And that pain you're feeling right now, isn't the pain from your arm. It's the pain of your Title being ripped away from you and awarded to me. So now, thanks to the Prodigy, you all have witnessed the rise and fall of Lyra Vlakyra," Perez said.

Perez wouldn't get the Title, as Ava said they are still waiting on a report of Valkyria's injury and status. Paxley would then run out and try and attack Perez, but she was held back by officials as Perez gloated.

What did you think of the heel turn and do you think Perez will take on Valkyria at Stand & Deliver?