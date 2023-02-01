WWE Star Undergoes Successful Surgery

Injuries are an unfortunate part of professional wrestling, and recently the WWE Universe learned that NXT star Nikkita Lyons had suffered two. Lyons previously revealed she had a torn ACL and Meniscus, and that will put her out of in-ring action for several months. The good news is that she's already on the road to recovery, as today she posted on Twitter that the surgery was a success. She thanked the fans and all the wonderful surgeons, doctors, and nurses who have helped her during this, and you can find her full post below. We wish Lyons all the best and hope for a speedy recovery.

On Twitter Lyons wrote, "Surgery was a success ✨ Thank you deeply to the WWE Universe, my Lyon Pride for all the love and support you show. I'll be back stronger than I've ever been. 🙏🏼 #ReadyToPounce Also a big thank you to the wonderful surgeons, doctors and nurses. 🫶🏼🤍 @WWENXT @WWE"

In her previous message, Lyons wrote "ACL & Meniscus are torn.🦵🏼This comeback is personal. Thank you to all who consistently show love & genuine support every week. You have no idea how much it means to me. 🌎🦁 Those of you who don't see the vision, thank you too. Stay ya a** right there."

Lyons had overcome a previous injury and was getting back into the swing of things when she was paired with Zoey Stark in a Tag Team. They would challenge for the NXT Tag Team Championships but ultimately they would lose those matches, and that's what led to Stark turning on Lyons and becoming a heel.

Many were hoping to see Lyons in the Royal Rumble, and it's not known if that was the plan originally, though obviously the injury halted any of those possible plans. The Rumble would feature three NXT stars, including Stark, NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, and Indi Hartwell.

It's unfortunate that she'll be out of action, but Lyons quickly became a fan favorite after her NXT debut, and when she comes back she will immediately give a boost to the roster. It always felt like a main roster call-up wasn't too far away, but that obviously will be delayed a bit. Still, there will be plenty for her to do when she returns, as the NXT roster has already featured new stars on TV and brought in more former NXT UK stars recently.

Recovery from ACL injuries is typically a longer process, with 8 to 12 months being the common timeframe of a full recovery. Some have made it back sooner of course, but that's the general timeframe for a return.

What do you want to see for Lyons when she returns? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!