Ric Flair Casting Announced for "The Iron Claw"

A24's The Iron Claw got a new casting announcement on Tuesday as Aaron Dean Eisenberg (The Deuce) has been cast to play "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair. Per Deadline, the role is expected to be a cameo as the film depicts Kerry Von Erich defeating Flair for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship in 1984. That event, the first-ever Von Erich Memorial Parade of Champions, took place in Dallas for the World Class Championship Wrestling promotion and was booked to honor the passing of David Von Erich, who passed away tragically at the age of 25 in February of that year.

The rest of the cast includes Zac Efron (Kevin Von Erich), Jeremy Allen White (Kerry), Harris Dickinson (David), Holt McCallany (Fritz Von Erich), Maura Tierney (Doris Von Erich), AEW's MJF (Lance Von Erich) and Lily James in an unknown role. The film's synopsis reads, "Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the family dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day."

Kevin Von Erich Talks The Iron Claw

Kevin Von Erich, the only surviving member from his generation of the legendary wrestling family, discussed the film in a recent TMZ interview. He showed his support for Efron as he reacted to the on-set photos of the actor sporting a jacked physique.

"It's going to be a hard job, I think. It's a lot of information and a lot of time (to cover), so they've got a lot of work ahead of them. But I saw a picture of the guy (Efron), he looked great. Man, I don't think I ever looked that good. I think they're going to do great. I talked to the director (Sean Durkin), (he) seemed like a really nice guy.

This story is developing...