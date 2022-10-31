The Von Erich Family Comment on Zac Efron's Jacked Physique in "The Iron Claw"

The Iron Claw, the A24 film about the famous Von Erich wrestling family, made headlines recently when a photo of Zac Efron from the film set made its way online. Efron will portray Kevin Von Erich in the film and looked absolutely jacked, prompting responses from various surviving members of the Von Erich family. Ross and Marshall Von Erich, the sons of Kevin and current stars in the Major League Wrestling promotion, posted a side-by-side image of Efron and their father and wrote on Instagram, "Excited about this new project on our family and it really looks like @zacefron is taking this role seriously. Very pumped to watch #TheIronClaw."

Kevin then gave a rare interview with TMZ and commented on Efron, saying, "It's going to be a hard job, I think. It's a lot of information and a lot of time (to cover), so they've got a lot of work ahead of them. But I saw a picture of the guy (Efron), he looked great. Man, I don't think I ever looked that good. I think they're going to do great. I talked to the director (Sean Durkin), (he) seemed like a really nice guy.

The Iron Claw Cast

While Efron will portray Kevin, the rest of the ensemble cast is stacked with noteworthy names. The rest of the Von Erich family will consist of Jeremy Allen White (Kerry Von Erich), Harris Dickinson (David Von Erich), Holt McCallany (Fritz Von Erich), Maura Tierney (Doris Von Erich) and Lily James in a yet-to-be-named role.

The film's synopsis reads, "Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the family dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day."

Kevin said that while he hasn't had a chance to speak with Efron, he intends on watching the film at some point. Stay tuned for more updates on The Iron Claw as they become available!