Is a New Bayley Shirt Design Hinting at a Paramore WrestleMania Performance?

WWE has shared a new t-shirt design for WWE Superstar Bayley and it features a very sentimental phrase to the former six-time women's champion.

The shirt, which is a tie-dye design, features a profile shot of Bayley with "ITYS" scribbled underneath. This is in reference to Bayley's undercut that she had for the Royal Rumble which she ended up walking out of as this year's winner. "I Told You So" is a song off of Paramore's After Laughter album and it's no secret that Bayley is a huge fan of the band.

She's been trying to get the band to play her out to the ring for years and during quarantine even asked them if she could use "Simmer" off of Williams' solo album as her theme for WrestleMania 37. Though Williams said yes, it never came to fruition as Bayley wasn't on the card for the event. Since her Royal Rumble win, Bayley has been clamoring to have the band perform at WrestleMania. She's the last of the four horsewomen to receive the accolade of a huge WrestleMania moment, so it would be extra special permitted WWE can finally make her dream come true. Bayley and her fans have trended "#ParamoreForMania" on X (formerly Twitter), have tagged the band in all of her posts, and more. On March 9, Bayley posted the throwback video of she and Williams' interaction online.

Not long after that post, she was asked in an interview with Xfinity Hangouts if it's a real possibility that Paramore could perform at WrestleMania and she made it clear she is fighting for it. "Honestly, yeah, because I am going to fight for it. I've already brought it up. I just don't know what their schedule is like these days. It feels like they're taking time off, but they just put out a new video, so maybe not. I would love for them to play "Simmer." During the pandemic, Hayley's solo album came out, and I was listening to that all the time. "Simmer" would pump me up. Let's do some "Simmer" into my theme. I don't know, I don't care, you can play anything you want, I'll come out to it. I'm really trying. Keep petitioning and tweeting about it." Bayley is set to challenge her former Damage CTRL stablemate IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Do you think WWE can pull it off for Bayley? What Paramore song would you like to see performed? Let us know in the comments!

(h/t: Fightful)