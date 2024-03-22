"A Bunch of B--ches": Roman Reigns Blasts WWE Fans for Match With The Rock Not Happening at WrestleMania

Roman Reigns, who just hit 1300 days as Universal Champion, is set to pull double duty come WrestleMania 40 in less than two weeks. Reigns will team with The Rock against Rhodes and the World Heavyweight Champion Champion Seth Rollins on night one of the grand two-day event. Come night two, if Rock and Reigns come out victorious the previous night, Rhodes vs. Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be a "Bloodline Rules" match.

Ahead of the historic event, Reigns sat down on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss a variety of topics including his monumental title reign, but it didn't stop the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion from taking shots at his peers, namely CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. Reigns made his stance on Rhodes' rematch known, stating that he and a certain subsection of the WWE fanbase are the reason that The Rock and Reigns isn't headlining the show.

"It's two of the greatest superstars to ever do it. We have one who is currently dominating Hollywood and the other currently dominating WWE. Why wouldn't you want to put that match together? That's the big gripe with Cody. He's a crybaby. We have given that bum plenty of time. We've given that chump plenty of time to do his thing. That small minority of our WWE wrestling fanbase weren't a bunch of bitches, crying the whole time, he would have never got that buzz and ya'll would have been smitten with The Rock vs. Tribal Chief. That's what it was. That's the beauty of this business. Things can happen on the drop of a dime and you have to either call an audible or ride that wave that is coming."

Reigns continued, calling Rhodes a "politician" that has only been back in WWE for two years. But for Reigns? His endgame has always been beating The Rock. "For me, that was the end game. Let me make the final statement. Seal the deal. I beat The Rock. Ain't nobody ever questioning what I've done here. Cody took that from me. We're such a close family. We handle things the right way. We have a ring to settle our differences. He took that from me. He took that storybook ending. Imagine, somebody pops up out of nowhere, 'this is my story.' You ain't even been here half the time. You just got here. You literally just got here two years ago. Our society is a bunch of sheep, right? You tell them, you can Jedi them, 'Cody is the good guy. He signs autographs.' That guy is a politician. He's up here in a three-piece suit. We're casual."

H/T: Fightful