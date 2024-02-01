WWE's Bayley Rallies for Paramore To Perform Her Entrance at WrestleMania 40

WWE Superstar Bayley, the winner of the 2024 women's Royal Rumble, is looking to check yet another goal off her list come this WrestleMania. A big fan of Paramore, Bayley is rallying to get the band to perform on the grandest stage of them all as she makes her entrance for her title match.

At the 2018 all-women's PLE WWE Evolution, "It's not a dream anymore, it's worth fighting for" from Paramore's "Looking Up" was etched into Bayley's tights. She also previously got permission to use lead singer Hayley Williams' single "Simmer" off of her Petals for Armor album at WrestleMania 37. "You have our permission. That's sick, holy shit," Williams said at the time. Though the logistics never worked our, it hasn't stopped the six-time women's champion from trying to get a Paramore performance. Following her big win at the Royal Rumble, the final of the four horsewomen to do so, Bayley took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a photo of "ITYS" shaved into her head, an homage to the band's After Laughter album.

This prompted fans to start a hashtag, #ParamoreForMania, to finally make Bayley's dream come true. She even joined in, posting it herself. She was a guest on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump where she discussed her road to WrestleMania and once again put out a plea to get Paramore involved. "Let's do Paramore for Mania. Hashtag Paramore for Mania," Bayley said. "Maybe we can start that up because that's been my dream. I've never got one of those big Mania entrances like everybody else so maybe I should get one this year."

Bayley has yet to make her decision on which women's champion she will face at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia this April but with the seeds planted for Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley and the dissension amongst Damage CTRL, her choosing IYO Sky makes a lot of sense. Bayley will address the WWE Universe on WWE SmackDown this week where she will declare her opponent. Over the course of her career, Bayley has had five WrestleMania matches. She retained the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 33 and at WrestleMania 36 she walked into the match as SmackDown women's champion but because it took place during the pandemic, there weren't any fans.

