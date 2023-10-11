Jade Cargill Makes WWE NXT Debut

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT has been full of surprises, but one of the biggest happened late in the show. After names like Cody Rhodes, Asuka, John Cena, LA Knight, and Rhea Ripley all made appearances on NXT, it was thought that most of the surprises were done. NXT had other plans though, and after a segment involving Cena, Carmelo Hayes, and Trick Williams, a white SUV pulled up to the performance center. Out stepped none other than WWE's newest signing Jade Cargill, and she met Shawn Michaels outside to tease something for later in the show, and we can't wait to see what else NXT has up their sleeves.

Cargill initially made her debut at WWE Fastlane, though it was in a backstage segment with Triple H. The segment took place in the parking lot and some thought there might be more to it, but it ultimately ended up only being that segment, as Cargill didn't make an appearance at any other point during the premium live event.

Cargill hasn't made her in-ring debut yet for WWE, but WWE has rolled out quite the introduction for the former AEW star. Cargill has is set to be a big star in WWE, and in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Cargill revealed her WrestleMania goal as one of her biggest moving forward.

"I understand what I'm here for. I want to capture gold and I want to headline WrestleMania, but none of that is handed out," Cargill said. "I want to work to create those phenomenal moments. I want to have marquee matches, I want to get people talking, and I want to create something bigger than myself."

Cargill is the first official signing of the TKO era of WWE, and later in the interview she discussed that and what it means for her career in WWE. "That means I have even more to prove," Cargill said. "I'm going to show there is no one like me. I've proved everybody wrong my entire life. That's been my journey. I'm undeniable. Always bet on Jade. If people still don't like me, I bet you they still tune in."

Reports have stated that Cargill is set to be a superstar on Monday Night Raw, but that hasn't officially been confirmed. There is a big premium live event happening soon in Survivor Series, and if she were to have an in-ring debut, that is one possible place for it to happen. Whether it does or not remains to be seen, but for now the spotlight is on NXT and what Cargill has in store for this very stacked episode.

What do you want to see next from Cargill in WWE? Let us know in the comments!