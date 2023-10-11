WWE's Asuka Remains Undefeated in NXT After Taking Down Roxanne Perez

Tonight's WWE NXT was a stacked affair, but one of the most anticipated matches on the card was the match between NXT's Roxanne Perez and SmackDown's Asuka. Fans knew these two superstars would put on a great show, and after a packed opening introduction featuring Cody Rhodes, Judgement Day, and Ilja Dragunov, Asuka and Perez wasted no time in getting the match started. Perez stood toe to toe with Asuka, absorbing her lethal offense and almost pinning her several times throughout the match. Asuka was able to connect with a brutal combo of strikes and kicks though, and after a painful-looking kick to the side of Perez's head, Asuka got the pin and the win on Perez, retaining her undefeated streak in NXT.

Before the match even started the match got some extra intrigue, as Shotzi appeared with her tank and then joined in on commentary. Perez and Asuka immediately linked up and exchanged holds, and they kept countering each other's moves to a standstill. Perez then knocked Asuka to the mat and out of the ring, but Asuka caught Perez with a punch when she started to dive through the ropes.

Asuka kept on the attack, knocking Perez into the corner and then sticking her boot on Perez's neck against the turnbuckle. Asuka pinned Perez's shoulder down but Perez got to her feet. Asuka quickly knocked her back down though and connected with stomps to the face.

Perez kept getting up and then she punched Asuka in the face several times before bouncing off the ropes and hitting a big dropkick. Perez brought Asuka down and caused her to roll out of the ring, and Perez then went for the dive again. This time she connected, knocking Asuka to the floor.

Perez hit Asuka with an uppercut and a kick to the side of the head. Perez joined Asuka on the top rope and then Perez hit a crossbody into a pin attempt, but Asuka kicked out. Perez hit Asuka with punches to the back of the head but Asuka countered and went for a cover, though Perez kicked out. Perez rolled up Asuka for a near fall but Asuka kicked out. Perez went for another roll-up and then went for another pin, but Asuka kicked out again.

That led to Asuka getting the Asuka Lock cinched in, but Perez escaped. Asuka hit a trio of kicks and finished it off with a kick to the side of the head before going for a cover, and she was able to get the pin and the win on Perez. That win keeps Asuka undefeated in NXT, and Asuka would pay respect to Perez before leaving the ring.

Kiana James then came in to attack Perez, but Shotzi came into the ring and came to Perez's defense, attacking James and knocking her to the floor. Shotzi then lifted up Perez's arms to celebrate the match.

