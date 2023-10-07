WWE Fastlane 2023 Predictions: Will Jade Cargill Make Her WWE Debut?

WWE is hosting Fastlane in Indianapolis tonight, and while the card is only five matches deep, the potential for a night of big action and surprise is still high. Three matches of the five will have Championship gold on the line, including the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, the WWE Women's Championship, and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. While there's no Title up for grabs in John Cena and LA Knight's match against The Bloodline, there is big potential to move some stories forward for Cena and Knight especially. Then there's the biggest surprise element in Jade Cargill, who is expected to make her WWE debut during the Premium Live Event. The ComicBook team has put together all their predictions and biggest questions heading into Fastlane, and you can find those on the next slide. It's not known how he will make that debut or if she will actually appear on TV, but Cargill is reportedly in Indianapolis today, so it would be odd for her not to make some kind of appearance during Fastlane. There's always the tried and true method of having Cargill appear in the crowd so they can introduce her and have the commentary team talk about her, but she could also get involved in the match between IYO SKY, Asuka, and Charlotte Flair. Cargill is expected to be featured on Monday Night Raw moving forward, so if she makes her quick debut here, WWE can then move forward and start putting her over when she appears on Raw. As for her first in-ring opponent, that remains to be seen, but there are several compelling options depending on which way WWE wants to go. You can find our predictions on the next slide. Fastlane Card and Updated Results: World Heavyweight Championship Last Man Standing Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (C) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Women's Championship Match: IYO SKY (C) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Finn Bálor & Damian Priest (C) vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

John Cena and LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa

Six-Man Tag Team Match: The LWO vs. Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits Check out all of our predictions and questions for WWE Fastlane on the next slide. You can also talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!

Do We Get LA Knight vs. John Cena After WWE Fastlane? Matthew Aguilar: Ever since LA Knight started interacting with Cena on TV, WWE has been planting the seeds for a match between the two superstars. Whether Cena and Knight take down Jimmy and Solo remains to be seen, but even if they do, you could see something happening that would lead to a match between Cena and Knight, an encounter that Cena should ultimately lose to push Knight even further to the moon. The only challenge is to get the match off the ground without pushing Knight into heel territory, but I'm certain they can manage. Liam Crowley: I could see this going down at WWE Crown Jewel if Cena is working that event. Knight is wildly popular in Saudi Arabia and giving him a victory over the biggest star in the company in front of that crowd would be huge. Charlie Ridgely: It's gonna happen at some point, right? There's too much potential here to not act on it. For me, it's more of a when than if. It feels like a WrestleMania match but Cena's current run isn't going to last into the spring. Survivor Series doesn't quite feel big enough? Royal Rumble seems like the best bet, and that will give them plenty of time to fall out and develop a good feud. Nick Valdez: It's either that or be fed to Roman Reigns, and it's way too early for something like that. It's the best move to get LA Knight away from the Bloodline because that's just something he's not really ready for yet. The crowd is feeling him and the hype is there, but there's no way LA Knight can stand toe to toe with the actual top of the card and come out the same. A John Cena win seems the best bet. Evan Valentine: We'd better! This almost seems like an even that could be a "passing of the torch" from Cena to Knight and John hasn't been afraid to do what it takes to "push over" up and comers in the organization. I doubt that this match will be set to the side until the next WrestleMania so maybe we'll see it arrive at Survivor Series? Tim Adams: We may see some more team-ups between John Cena and LA Knight that eventually leads to a one-on-one confrontation between them. Knight would get a tremendous rub by pinning Cena in the ring, as a "passing the torch" moment.

Is There Any Way Rollins Loses to Nakamura? If Not, When Does Rollins Actually Lose the Title? MA: If this were anything but Fastlane, I'd say yes, but I just don't see Rollins losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Nakamura at a PLE that isn't one of the big four. That doesn't mean it can't happen, but it's just less likely. That said, I'd love to see Nakamura get a run with the Title before he's done with WWE. LC: Yes. Time to crown Nakamura. Lengthy reigns are getting overdone, I want to see this title get hot potatoed a bit. CR: It would be awesome to see Nakamura strapped up, especially with his current heel character, but it doesn't like the right loss for Seth. I'm still leaning towards Priest cashing in and taking it from Rollins. If Judgement Day drop the Undisputed Tag Team Championships to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on Saturday, I wouldn't be surprised to see Priest cash in his briefcase later that same night. He'd keep gold and stay on good terms with Rhea Ripley, which would drive him and Finn Balor even further apart. NV: Rollins needs to lose this already. If the World Heavyweight Championship is supposed to be the worker's title (that isn't the IC) then Rollins could stand to lose it. Don't know why we broke off from Roman if the title was just going to have as long of a reign with someone else. Might as well let Nakamura play around with it for a bit and see where it could lead. Now's the time for some experimentation before we're locked in for WrestleMania. EV: Honestly, I'd prefer it if Nakamura was to win this one but I can't see it happening now. Rollins needs more time as the Heavy Weight Champion and truth be told, I don't foresee this particular Pay-Per-View as being the one to see the "Monday Night Messiah" lose his gold. Shinsuke might be better set for an Intercontinental run but Gunther still has that belt on lock. TA: Seth Rollins keeps his title until he re-ignites his feud with Cody Rhodes, who is still searching for his first World Heavyweight Championship in WWE. And once again, Cody will come out victorious. Nakamura is just to keep Rollins occupied until WWE is ready for Rollins vs. Rhodes again, most likely at WrestleMania.

Do We Get Cody Rhodes Traded to SmackDown After WWE Fastlane? Is That His Big Reveal on NXT? MA: My fingers are double and triple crossed for this to happen, and other than becoming an actual full-time Tag Team with Jey Uso (which doesn't seem likely) there's not much else for him to do on Monday Night Raw. Heading to SmackDown can obviously fire back up the Bloodline storyline, but it also gives him a fresh batch of superstars to work with as he makes his way down that path. As the person who covers SmackDown here, I'm aware I'm bias to wanting this to happen, but whatever, because I still want it to happen. LC: No, the trade return for Jey will be Jade Cargill. CR: I want to see he and Jey tell a story together for a little while, so I hope he sticks around RAW a bit longer. I think his big announcement is that he's "coaching" team NXT for Survivor Series. NV: His big reveal is going to be another Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. EV: I could definitely see this happening. I think the more chaos and unexpected events thrown at the "American Nightmare" will work well to set up his eventual re-match, and hopeful victory, against Roman Reigns. TA: With SmackDown currently heading to USA Network and the future of Raw up in the air, it seems very likely. SmackDown is set to be the premier program that WWE will put a lot of its focus on, which means its biggest stars need to be on it. But who could Cody even be traded for, without completing gutting Raw?

Book the Ending of the WWE Women's Championship Match: Will SKY's Reign End at WWE Fastlane? MA: I'm going to say that Charlotte Flair gets under Bayley's skin with more of her "who you used to be" taunts, and Bayley sees an opportunity to cost SKY the match and have Asuka win. It doesn't work though, and SKY ultimately retains with Dakota Kai's help, and this could be one of the bigger nails in the coffin for Damage CTRL. LC: It shouldn't. WWE has yet to give a meaningful reign to a Ms. Money in the Bank cash-in, and IYO SKY should hold the title for a while to end that stigma. Right now, she still feels like a midcard performer because Bayley is overshadowing her. This reign should not end until she establishes herself as a singles star on her own. CR: This match is really about Damage CTRL, so Bayley will be at the center of whatever happens. She'll do something that appears to cost SKY the match, but Iyo will pull through and retain in spite of her mentor. NV: Yeah this is totally the step one of something for Io and Bayley down the line. Bayley will get in the way somehow, but Io will still prevail. Eventually it's going to be Io vs. Bayley for the title, and that'll be the big bucks. EV: I definitely foresee this match being, at the very least, the building blocks for the destruction of Damage CTRL, if not the team dissolving as a result of Fastlane. I think SKY retains her championship but I can foresee her next big match being up against Bayley for the next Pay-Per-View event later this fall. TA: Not in a Triple Threat match. Let SKY continue to run with the title some more, until the inevitable implosion of Damage CTRL.

If Jade Cargill Debuts at WWE Fastlane, Who Do You Want to See Her Face First? MA: Since reports put her on Monday Night Raw, I'll go with the red brand's roster. Unfortunately, Raw's Women's Division is a little banged up right now or otherwise occupied. Natalya is probably one of the best first opponents for Cargill, as she can absorb a loss but still make a match competitive. Plus, she is fantastic at making others look great, and no doubt WWE will want to make their new star shine as brightly as possible. As for who I want her to face, Jade and Liv Morgan would probably be fantastic sparring partners, but Morgan is currently hurt at the moment. LC: Beats Charlotte Flair clean a la Kevin Owens debut victory over John Cena in 2015. CR: I really want to see Jade start at NXT and feud with Becky Lynch, but she isn't going to get strapped up right away and losing in her debut isn't a great option either. If we're sticking to the RAW roster, Natalya makes the most sense. Then again, I'm not going to rule out Trish Stratus coming in to really put Jade over. NV: I hope it's more like she's just going to be in the crowd at Fastlane more so than actually getting in the ring. But with the roll out she's getting she'll be in the mix sooner rather than later. I was personally hoping for a Royal Rumble debut and win, to then challenge Rhea. But I could see her coming out and confronting Rhea either way. Somehow. EV: That's a tough one and a good question. I think you want to have her defeat a pretty big name but not have her outright win a belt in her opening salvo. I also don't necessarily foresee her taking on someone like Asuka or Charlotte Flair since they're otherwise occupied. Becky Lynch maybe? TA: Seeing Jade tangle with Damage CTRL wouldn't be a bad way to introduce her to the main roster. The advantage of this is it allows for several one-on-one matches, as well as tag team matches and six-women tags. This allows Jade to get in the ring with several different women in WWE's women division, such as Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and of course, Bianca Belair.

Name One NXT Superstar You Want Called Up After Fastlane. MA: Referring to the aforementioned ailing Raw Women's Division, they could use a boost, but I don't think NXT moves Tiffany Stratton up just yet. With that option on halt at the moment, I would say it's time for Bron Breakker. There's literally nothing else for him to do in NXT, so much so that he's facing Melo one more time after a years-long rivalry. Bron is ready and will instantly give Raw's roster another violent heel to deal with, and this is actually one of the only feuds I'd actually want to see Cody Rhodes stick around on Raw for. Also, Bron's spear is better than anyone else's in WWE at the moment, even Roman's. Not part of the question, but just a statement of fact haha. LC: Brooks Jensen. CR: Matt is right about the RAW Women's Division right now. It could use a boost and I'd love to see that boost come in the form of Wendy Choo. She's been recovering from injury but everything I saw from her prior to going out was more than good enough for the Main Roster. NV: In terms of stories they have rolling right now, Dragon Lee's pretty much been called up already. But I can see Trick and Melo coming up to help against Judgment Day during Survivor Series. But part of me hopes Roxanne Perez getting the Asuka test is the final real shot of whether or not she's ready. EV: In my heart of hearts, I wouldn't mind seeing Boa making the jump from NXT to the "big leagues". I'm a sucker for more of the "mystique" when it comes to professional wrestling, and Boa's make-up-laden aesthetic might work well as an addition to the men's roster. To say nothing of his technical prowess in the ring. TA: Bron Breakker. Feuds with the likes of Baron Corbin are just the appetizer to what Breakker can do on the main roster, be it Raw or SmackDown. With some of the recent releases, there's room for a young hungry superstar to make a name for themselves, and now is Bron Breakker's moment.

Book Two Matches for Survivor Series. MA: I'm going to pump up my own prediction and say LA Knight vs John Cena, and then I'll go with Bayley vs IYO SKY. Probs going to be wrong on both haha, but I'm committed! LC: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins. CR: Damian Priest defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor. Survivor Series may be too soon but I want to make sure to put the prediction in writing so I can say I'm right whenever it happens. And just a shot in the dark, I'm going with Gunther vs. Bronson Reed for the Intercontinental Championship. Not sure how they build to it but I don't care, I just want to see it. NV: Judgment Day and JD McDonagh vs. Cody, Jey, KO and Sami, and LA Knight vs. John Cena was a good idea. EV: Bayley vs SKY seems like a gimme at this point, all the signs are certainly there for it. I might also see a solo match between Cody Rhodes and Finn Balor taking place as the American Nightmare keeps working his way to his big Reigns rematch. TA: The Bloodline and Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and John Cena. Damage CTRL and Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill.

Fastlane Card Predictions MA: Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa def. John Cena and LA Knight

World Heavyweight Championship Last Man Standing Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (C) def. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Women's Championship Match: IYO SKY (C) def. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits def. The LWO

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Finn Bálor & Damian Priest (C) def. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso LC: John Cena and LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa

World Heavyweight Championship Last Man Standing Match: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Seth "Freakin" Rollins (C) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Women's Championship Match: IYO SKY (C) def. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits def. The LWO

CR: John Cena and LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa
World Heavyweight Championship Last Man Standing Match:

World Heavyweight Championship Last Man Standing Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (C) def. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Women's Championship Match: IYO SKY (C) def. Charlotte Flair & Asuka

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits def. The LWO

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso def. Finn Bálor & Damian Priest (C) NV: John Cena and LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa

World Heavyweight Championship Last Man Standing Match: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Seth "Freakin" Rollins

WWE Women's Championship Match: IYO SKY (C) def. Charlotte Flair and Asuka

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits def. The LWO

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Finn Bálor & Damian Priest (C) def. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso EV: John Cena and LA Knight def Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa

World Heavyweight Championship Last Man Standing Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (C) def. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Women's Championship Match: IYO SKY (C) def. Charlotte Flair and Asuka

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits def. The LWO

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Finn Bálor & Damian Priest (C) vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso def. TA: John Cena and LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa

World Heavyweight Championship Last Man Standing Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (C) def. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Women's Championship Match: IYO SKY (C) def. Charlotte Flair and Asuka

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits def. The LWO

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso def. Finn Bálor & Damian Priest prevnext