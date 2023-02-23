Jake Paul Explains What's Stopping Him From Wrestling in WWE Like His Brother, Logan Paul

Jake Paul finally joined his brother, Logan Paul, in the WWE at last year's Crown Jewel event by brawling with The Bloodline while Logan took on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The younger Paul brother then talked up a big game in interviews, supporting the idea of stepping into the ring and becoming a champion alongside Logan. He told SecondsOut at the time, "That was so much fun, and I know we could take it a long way, and yeah, I loved it. I loved everything about it, and then everyone here, everyone in the WWE, was super nice, super helpful, so it just seems like an amazing company to be a part of. Who knows, it feels like just the start for sure."

"The Bloodline, whatever, bro. I don't know (if we'll have another match). I just wish I was out there sooner to help Logan, but, I mean, Roman Reigns, he's dope, he's cool, he's a great fighter, but at the end of the day, if we do this for a little bit longer, the Paul brothers will be the WWE champions," he later added.

Will Jake Paul Join WWE Full-Time?

However, while Logan is building up to a WrestleMania match with Seth Rollins, Jake hasn't been back on WWE TV since. He explained his hesitancy to jump into the wrestling business in a new interview with Ariel Helwani this week.

"I'm down. I just don't want to get injured," Paul explained (h/t Fightful). "My brother tore his MCL; it's crazy out there. So, I just don't want it to derail my boxing and all that, but I'm down. I love WWE. I love working with my brother. So that would definitely be something that could be on the horizon, for sure."

While Logan had a massive money fight against Floyd Mayweather, Jake has actually found more success in boxing by racking up a 6-0 professional record. He's set to face Tommy Fury, the younger half-brother of Tyson Fury, this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

"He was literally perfectly made for that sport," Jake said regarding Logan's success in WWE. "It's absurd. I don't get it, and it looks like he's been doing it for years. I don't get it. It's nuts, man...We always take everything we do very seriously and want to excel at it. That's just how the Pauls do it. Whatever it is we set our mind to and get involved in, we want to be the best at it."