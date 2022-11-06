Jake Paul's Potential Future in WWE Teased

Jake Paul made his WWE debut this weekend, serving as Logan Paul's backup for his main event match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Logan was on the losing end of the match (and suffered multiple injuries in the process), but not before Jake nailed both of the Usos with knockout punches. The YouTube star and boxer talked with SecondsOut after the match and teased the idea of continuing to perform in WWE just like his brother, claiming both would become champions.

"For sure, why not? That was so much fun, and I know we could take it a long way, and yeah, I loved it. I loved everything about it, and then everyone here, everyone in the WWE, was super nice, super helpful, so it just seems like an amazing company to be a part of," Jake said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "Who knows, it feels like just the start for sure."

"The Bloodline, whatever, bro. I don't know (if we'll have another match). I just wish I was out there sooner to help Logan, but, I mean, Roman Reigns, he's dope, he's cool, he's a great fighter, but at the end of the day, if we do this for a little bit longer, the Paul brothers will be the WWE champions," he later added.

Will Jake Paul Wrestle in WWE?

PWInsider's Mike Johnson had an update on Jake's WWE status on Sunday. Unlike Logan, Jake hasn't signed any sort of contract but there is apparently interest from both sides about doing more work together.

"...PWInsider.com is told that while there are no current concrete plans, there is a lot of interest on both sides to do something when the time is right," Johnson wrote.

