Jake Paul's Next Fight Announced

The Paul brothers are actively taking over the fight game. Both Logan and Jake Paul have been competing in professional bouts for years now, with the former having a high-profile exhibition against Floyd Mayweather in 2021 and the latter accumulating six total victories against multiple mixed martial artists inside a boxing ring. That said, Jake's 6-0 record is not without its critics. He has knocked out former basketball star Nate Robinson and former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley, but many put asterisks over all of his W's due to the fact that he has yet to face a professional boxer.

That changes next month. The long-awaited Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight has been confirmed for February 26th, taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and streaming on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

"The moment of truth has finally arrived," Paul said. "On February 26th, I will get in the ring with a 'real boxer,' an 8-0 fighter from a storied fighting family and show the world the truth about who Jake Paul, the boxer really is."

Tommy is an undefeated boxer in his own right. He has been fighting at a professional level since 2018, accumulating eight victories, with four of them coming by knockout. As Jake alludes to, Tommy is the younger half-brother of WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury.

This match has been in the works for well over a year. Jake and Tommy were scheduled to fight in December 2021, but Tommy was forced to pull out due to a medical issue. The Manchester native then dealt with visa issues throughout 2022, as both he and Tyson had been unable to enter the United States.

"I can stand here and say I've done absolutely nothing wrong and I have no clue why I am not allowed to travel to the USA," Tommy said in June 2022. "Like I say I've been training for a fight for this whole time, and that's all I've been doing. I have no clue why they would not allow me to travel today, and neither does any of my team or my lawyers."

Regardless of the setbacks, Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is finally set to go down. This event will be co-produced by Skill Challenge Entertainment Enterprises and Most Valuable Promotions and will be available on ESPN+ PPV for $49.99.