Watch: Brock Lesnar Endorses Jake Paul and Logan Paul Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

Jake Paul released some rare backstage footage of Brock Lesnar in his latest YouTube video, showing him interacting with "The Beast" shortly before WWE's Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The show saw Logan Paul challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and featured Jake running down to knock out both of The Usos. Lesnar asked Jake how he was feeling heading into the show, then gave both of the Paul Brothers a glowing endorsement.

"I'm excited for you guys. I've followed you guys. I'm proud of you guys. You've done well," Lesnar said. The former WWE and UFC Champion went on to beat Bobby Lashley during the show, while Logan eventually took the pinfall to "The Tribal Chief."

Jake Paul Wrestling in WWE

Shortly after Crown Jewel, it was reported that both WWE and Jake had an interest in working together in the future. While Logan is under contract with the company and has wrestled three matches, Jake has mostly remained focussed on his boxing career. But he dropped a pretty big hint during an interview with SecondsOut after the show.

"For sure, why not? That was so much fun, and I know we could take it a long way, and yeah, I loved it. I loved everything about it, and then everyone here, everyone in the WWE, was super nice, super helpful, so it just seems like an amazing company to be a part of," Jake said. "Who knows, it feels like just the start for sure."

"The Bloodline, whatever, bro. I don't know (if we'll have another match). I just wish I was out there sooner to help Logan, but, I mean, Roman Reigns, he's dope, he's cool, he's a great fighter, but at the end of the day, if we do this for a little bit longer, the Paul brothers will be the WWE champions," he later added.

Logan Paul vs. John Cena at WWE WrestleMania

While Logan suffered a knee injury during his match with Roman, he's still actively pushing for a match with John Cena next April at WrestleMania 39. He said on his Impaulsive Podcast, "That's my dream. I've proven the model twice now. I've proven the model of; a headstrong capable internet kid vs. a GOAT, a top-tier industry leader. Floyd (Mayweather). That worked. Generated $65-70 million dollars. Reigns. Crown Jewel became the number one most-viewed international pay-per-view event WWE has ever had. I've done it twice. The reason is, when I'm paired with a legend, a top-tier industry leader, the model works. After Crown Jewel, John Cena posted me on his Instagram and then I saw an article saying he's looking for an opponent at WrestleMania. I favorited it, responded with the eyes. Truthfully, I think me vs. John Cena would break the internet. I texted Triple H right away, 'do you want to break the internet again?' That's a dream match. WrestleMania, in LA, on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone, give me a birthday present, let me take out John Cena. That'd be crazy."