Jeff Hardy Returns to AEW on This Week's AEW Dynamite

Jeff Hardy officially returned to AEW Dynamite this week, saving his brother Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy and Hook in a brawl with The Firm. "The Charismatic Enigma" evened the odds in the fight, which ended with him hitting a Swanton Bomb. This marked the first time Hardy has been back on TV since his June 2022 arrest.

After a controversial departure from WWE in late 2021, Jeff arrived in AEW in March 2022. He and Matt Hardy immediately reunited to begin a Hardy Boyz tag team tour to prove they're the greatest tag team in all of space and time. Jeff would go on to have nine matches in AEW, culminating in him and Jeff beating The Young Bucks at the 2022 Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The two were poised to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, but then Jeff got arrested on June 13 on a number of charges including felony DUI.

He was promptly suspended without pay from AEW, with Tony Khan publicly noting that Jeff would not be allowed to return until after his legal situation had been sorted out and he could prove he could maintain his sobriety. Jeff would plea nolo contendere to the arrest charges, resulting in a two-year probation, two years with an interlock device, $4500 in court fees and a decade-long suspension of his driver's license.

During Jeff's absence, Matt gave a number of updates on his brother via his podcast and a handful of interviews. Over the past few months, Matt has been embroiled in a feud with The Firm where he and Private Party have been at the mercy of Stokely Hathaway and Ethan Page having possession of their contracts. And while it looked like the pair had formed a friendship, Hardy betrayed Page last week when "All Ego" tried to challenge Hook for the FTW Championship. All signs now point to Matt and Jeff picking up where they left off in the Hardy Boyz's one last run.

"Yes, I would like to go out as The Hardy Boyz. That's kinda how we came in, and I think we would like to go out on that note," Matt told Inside The Ropes back in November. "We would like to do everything that we can in AEW together, obviously. It was really interesting for me. Once again, very frustrating, starting in COVID was frustrating. Once Jeff and I started to really started to get our feet underneath us as the Hardy Boyz, things happened, which was very frustrating. I was just kind of lost at that time, so I kinda pitched a thing to reunite and reconcile with Private Party, and that's currently what we've been doing."