How Did Vince McMahon Feel About Jeff Hardy?

Jeff Hardy had a strange career in the WWE. He worked in the promotion for three separate runs with his position on the card ranging from a pillar of the tag team division (with nine tag title reigns alongside his brother Matt Hardy) to fan-favorite midcarder to multi-time world champion to a nostalgia act not allowed near the main event. This has led fans to wonder about how Vince McMahon truly felt about "The Charismatic Enigma," something Matt dived into on a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

"I think Vince liked Jeff a lot, he could tell he was different, he was out there. I mean, when people say 'Charismatic Enigma,' that is like the perfect description of who he is. Because he's like this guy who's like, overflowing with charisma. And he's also so enigmatic, like, you don't understand why he's doing what he's doing, but it's just f—ing cool that he's doing it. You know, it's just, he has a very interesting dynamic," Matt explained (h/t Inside The Ropes). "I think Vince saw a lot of his personality shining through and saw, hey, I like that rock star complex. Because Jeff, I still think, at the end of the day, Jeff is just like in his head, he's like the most humble guy you'll ever meet. He's the nicest guy who would give anybody the shirt off his back. But in his head, he's like 'f—, man, I'm like a rock star, I'm Jeff Hardy, you know.'"

I think that is in the back of his mind, and that he just acts that way. So that's why he just comes off so cool all the time. And I think Vince picked that up right off the jump, and that attracted him to Jeff," he continued.

Jeff was released by WWE back in late 2021 and would arrive in AEW to reunite with Matt months later. Unfortunately, their reunion as a tag team was short-lived as Jeff was arrested in June in Florida for DUI. He has since been suspended indefinitely by AEW and will not be allowed to return until he can prove he can maintain sobriety. Matt has since been in a storyline involving Private Party and The Firm.