Photo: Jeff Hardy Undergoes Eye Surgery

Jeff Hardy recently underwent surgery on his right eye, as confirmed by a number of photos posted to social media. The former WWE Champion was arrested back in June 2022 in Florida on a number of charges, including DUI. He'd wind up pleading nolo contendere, resulting in a 10-year suspension on his driver's license, two years with an interlock device, a 90-day vehicle impoundment, a court-mandated DUI program and community service. Hardy was suspended indefinitely at the time by AEW, with Tony Khan declaring he'd be welcomed back only after he underwent rehab and could prove he could maintain his sobriety.

There's been speculation in recent months that Hardy could be back in the ring in the near future. Matt has kept himself busy with a storyline involving Ethan Page and The Firm while consistently giving updates on his brother.

Met @JEFFHARDYBRAND while vacationing today. Could not have been more generous and likable. He just had eye surgery, get well soon!#hardyboyz #brothernero @AEW pic.twitter.com/wdAblWdwnb — Ham Daddy 🐷🐽 (@greatbiscuitman) April 4, 2023

"Yes, I would like to go out as The Hardy Boyz. That's kinda how we came in, and I think we would like to go out on that note," Matt told Inside The Ropes back in November. "We would like to do everything that we can in AEW together, obviously. It was really interesting for me. Once again, very frustrating, starting in COVID was frustrating. Once Jeff and I started to really started to get our feet underneath us as the Hardy Boyz, things happened, which was very frustrating. I was just kind of lost at that time, so I kinda pitched a thing to reunite and reconcile with Private Party, and that's currently what we've been doing.

"I definitely want to have a great run here in AEW with Jeff, and that is my goal. Whenever that happens, it happens. But until then, I'm happy that I'm keeping my time busy and actually involved in a story on programming, the stuff that I'm doing with Private Party. Private Party, once again, I feel like they're growing a lot, and they're gonna get a lot of good out of this too. That's been one of my biggest objectives since day one. I wanted to give back to younger talent and do everything that I can to help develop them and build them. I'm super proud of how these guys have came since I first met them," he added.