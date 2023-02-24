Jeff Hardy Sentenced Following Third DUI

Jeff Hardy is coming up on one year in AEW, but the tag team specialist has only made roughly three months of televised appearances at the promotion. Jeff was indefinitely suspended from AEW without pay this past June after he was arrested for driving under the influence. He was charged with one count of DUI, one count of driving on a suspended/canceled/revoked license, and one count of driving while his license was restricted. This marked Jeff's third DUI offense. The charges were brought to a Floridian court, and after months of deliberation, a sentence has been decided.

Volusia County Court has sentenced Jeff to 38 days in a county jail with 38 days credit for time served. Jeff has also been issued two years probation, $4,586 in fines and court fees, a 10-year suspension of his license, two years with an interlock device and a 90-day vehicle impoundment, court-mandated DUI school or drug rehab program, and community service.

Earlier this week, Jeff's attorney filed a motion to axe the breath test results from his initial arrest due to the belief that it was unreliable. They claimed that the breathalyzer used on Jeff was not inspected by the Florida Highway Patrol the previous month, a violation of law that mandates breathalyzers must be "inspected by an agency inspector at least once each calendar month."

Jeff's brother, Matt Hardy, took to social media to praise him for the personal journey that he's gone through over the past year.

"Incredibly proud of my brother. For the last nine months he's worked extraordinarily hard on himself. He's in the best space I've seen him for decades," Matt wrote. "I'll always support him, believe in him and love him. I'm, excited for your new lease of life and where it takes you."

It's currently unclear if Jeff will return to AEW or professional wrestling at all. Shortly after his arrest in June, AEW President Tony Khan released a statement noting that Jeff could only come back to the company if he completed treatment and maintained sobriety.

"We were able to resume contact with Jeff Hardy this afternoon," Khan said this past June. "AEW does not condone Jeff's alleged behavior. We've made it clear to Jeff that we'll assist him in getting treatment for substance abuse issues, which he has indicated that he's open to receiving. In the interim, he is suspended without pay, and he can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety."