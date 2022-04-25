John Cena Deflects Austin Theory's Attempt at Trolling

✖

Austin Theory attempted to take a shot at John Cena this weekend days after winning the United States Championship. Theory has often cited Cena as one of his greatest inspirations and uploaded a video of himself from a live event with the US title. He walked up to a young Cena fan in the front row, pointed at the gold and said, "See that? That makes me better than John Cena." He then tweeted directly at Cena by writing, "Happy Birthday, @JohnCena! Sorry I'm a better U.S. Champ than you..."

Cena deflected the shot by writing back, "Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don't apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes." Theory had no response.

The Cena/Theory connection apparently stretches beyond Twitter, as @WrestleVotes reported on Monday that Theory is drawing Cena comparisons out of Vince McMahon behind the scenes. The former NXT star began aligning himself with McMahon late last year after attempting to steal his prized egg at Survivor Series.

"Now that his push is in full effect, [a] source states he anticipates bigger & bigger things for Theory. A person with direct knowledge states Vince 'sees a young John Cena in Theory' and will 'give the kid everything he needs to be successful,'" the report read.

Theory talked with ComicBook about working with McMahon prior to WrestleMania 38. When asked about any advice Vince has given him behind the scenes, the US Champion said, "So sometimes maybe we have something, the way that it's written and maybe something happens when we do a take or sometimes it might be one take, but it's always just making sure we do everything to make the story work, and it's not really any wasted words or just time, just get the point across. And usually, our backstage [promos] were like a minute, a minute and 15. So that's a short amount of time for two people to have an interaction. But yeah, in the whole, it was a really cool, just experience. And as it continues, it's awesome."