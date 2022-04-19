New United States Champion Crowned on WWE Raw

A new United States Champion has been officially crowed on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw! As the World and Universal Championships are now unified under Roman Reigns and there has been an expressed desire to unite the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, it has naturally raised the question about what was going to happen to the rest of the titles on the card. This painted a major target on United States Champion Finn Balor as he had won the title before WrestleMania, and while there is no full unification for the United States Champion in the cards (maybe), there has still been a shake up.

The United States Championship was put on the line as Finn Balor took on challenger Theory (who had lost his first name following WrestleMania 38), and following a tough fight from Balor, Theory ultimately was able to take the victory and become the official new United States Champion. This was following weeks of Balor losing to Theory on some notable occasions on Raw leading into WrestleMania, and now it’s all resulted in a full title change that has officially made Theory a new Champion.

This was a pretty big deal for Theory, and as it turns out that it was a pretty big deal for the rest of the heels in the locker room as well as they came out to immediately celebrate Theory’s big victory. Lifting them above their shoulders, it was a pretty big stamp for the new champion. Taking this further, Vince McMahon himself walked out of the back and gave his protege a major stamp of approval and congratulated him on becoming the new United States Champion. As for Balor, this might mean he’ll move onto different things.

Fans were pretty excited to see Finn Balor win the United States Championship before WrestleMania 38, but it was soon revealed that after he missed the big event that there might not have been any room for him to truly grow as the title holder. Now that Theory was won and gotten such a big stamp of approval from the rest of the WWE locker room, it’s clear that the future is bright for the young superstar.

But what do you think? Hoe do you feel about Theory becoming the new United States Champion over Finn Balor? How far do you think he will get with the title? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!