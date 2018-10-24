John Cena and Daniel Bryan Reportedly ‘Refusing’ to Wrestle at Crown Jewel

WWE’s ongoing drama regarding the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia took another turn on Monday as two of the company’s biggest stars reportedly don’t want to take part in it.

According to Barstool Sports’ Robbie Fox, both John Cena and Daniel Bryan are “refusing” to make the trip to the event in Riyadh.

“Many on the current WWE roster have expressed concerned with going, as well, but obviously not all of them have the power like Cena/Bryan,” Fox wrote.

Bryan was set to challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Championship after winning at No. 1 contender’s spot at Super Show-Down, while Cena was booked as one of the eight competitors in the World Cup tournament.

Controversy surrounding the Nov. 2 event popped up in recent weeks following the alleged murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was a vocal critic of the Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Numerous companies have ceased business deals with the country following Khashoggi’s death, but WWE has not canceled their upcoming event. That decision has caused the company to come under fire by various politicians, political pundits and certain portions of the fan base.

While numerous outlets have reported members of the roster have anonymously spoken to them about being uncomfortable with the situation, none (including Cena and Bryan) have made a public statement. WWE told the New York Post on Oct. 15 that they were “monitoring the situation.”

Back in March company signed a 10-year deal with the Saudi General Sports Authority as part of the Saudi Vision 2030 social and economic reform plan. The first event, the Greatest Royal Rumble, took place on April 27 in Jeddah and featured more than 60 current and past WWE Superstars.

Both Bryan and Cena were part of that initial show, with the latter going so far as to cut a promo thanking the country of Saudi Arabia following his match with Triple H. That promo was used as part of a recent segment on Last Week Tonight With John Oliver where the HBO host called the event “wall-to-wall propaganda about the new Saudi Arabia.”