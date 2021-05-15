John Cena Reveals What He Wants in WWE Return

✖

It's been a minute since we've seen John Cena in a WWE ring, and while many thought he might pop up at WrestleMania 37, that was clearly not the case. Cena has been busier than ever though in Hollywood, with his latest role as Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad spinning off into a solo series for HBO Max, so his schedule isn't lightening up anytime soon. That said, Cena is itching to get back to WWE, but in a new interview with Den of Geek, he revealed what he wants in a WWE return. His last match was the amazing Firefly Funhouse Match with Bray Wyatt, and when he returns he wants to make sure the "narrative" is front and center.

“I don’t think it’s about topping what you’ve done. I think it’s about correctly continuing a narrative," Cena said. "And I think that’s the most important thing. I mean, I main evented two WrestleMania’s with The Rock and then the very next WrestleMania I was in the middle of the card against the newcomer, and then I would move further shifting through the card against other veritable newcomers for tertiary titles or up to the point of being a fan at one point. But that was my contribution to the narrative. It wasn’t like I was jumping up and down saying, “I was the main event, so I need to continue being a main event.'"

“I always found a real sense of satisfaction contributing where I could, because I know that the idea of the sense of complacency with performers is high. And they always want to be at the top spot and there is only one top spot. But I believe a spot is a chance to contribute," Cena said. "So it won’t be about that. It will simply be if there is an enthralling and correct continuation to the narrative. I really, really want to get back to WWE... I do look forward to returning. It won’t be about topping a Firefly Funhouse match. The first question I’ll ask is 'Why?' And the next question I’ll ask is 'Where do we go after that?' And if I get, 'I don’t know' to both of them, that’s cool because that means I can come up with my own thing."

The Firefly Funhouse match gives him all sorts of ways to come back in a big way, as the match was a dissection of his incredible career and the many phases to it. He can come back and use that analysis to launch a new version of Cena or perhaps bring the focus back to a previous version, and like he said, he could also launch into something completely different, though it would still need to fit the overall narrative arc established thus far.

