Peacemaker: New Photo of John Cena Proves Just How Much He Loves His Costume

The Suicide Squad is finally being released in August and DC fans are eager to see all of the new and exciting characters who will be making their DCEU debut. One person people are especially thrilled about is John Cena as Peacemaker. Not only is the star appearing in the movie, but he's been busy filming a spin-off series for HBO Max. Director James Gunn has posted a lot of Cena content lately and even posted a hilarious story of the actor going home to nap in his costume. Gunn's latest Cena photo shows the actor going for a casual stroll down the street with some coffee and he is once again rocking that Peacemaker outfit!

"The weird thing is that this is on John’s day off," Gunn wrote. While it's likely the director was only joking, it's clear either way that Cena loves wearing his costume. You can check out the image in the post below:

The image has garnered some fun replies from celebrities in the comments. "National treasure," Seth Green wrote. "He’s like a Ken doll," Jaimie Alexander observed. The official account for the Peacemaker series also commented, writing, "No days off, James! But we do take a coffee break from time to time..."

Peacemaker is also expected to feature Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn previously said of the series. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

"I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," Cena previously shared. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this."

Peacemaker is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max sometime in 2022, but fans will get to see the character's debut when The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.