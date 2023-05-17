John Cena Reflects on "Exercise in Vulnerability" in the Firefly Funhouse Match

While WWE WrestleMania 36 was limited by the COVID-19 pandemic, the crowd-less edition of the Showcase of the Immortals produced some diamonds. Among them was the cinematic "Firefly Funhouse Match" between Bray Wyatt and John Cena, which featured the Eater of Worlds taking Big Match John on one big twisted trip down memory lane. Wyatt brought Cena through key points in his career, including his "ruthless aggression" debut and his Doctor of Thuganomics persona, while also dropping some not-so-subtle metaphors on the damage wrestlers like Cena did to blossoming, natural fan-favorites like Wyatt.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz, Cena reflected on the unique match, revealing that he played a major role in its creative process.

"I did a unique piece of programming called the Firefly Funhouse match, which was a giant exercise in vulnerability," Cena said. "I worked my a-- off on that thing, and I thank everyone who was involved because no one does it alone, but it was kind of my brainchild and my creation."

Much of the Firefly Funhouse Match revolved around Cena's career, but there were some nods to his personal life. Wyatt drops a brief "you can look, but you can't touch" line, a reference to Cena's ex-fiancee Nikki Bella's entrance music.

"You want to talk about looking in the mirror, that was kind of a public look in the mirror. I'm glad we did it, and man, I'm glad it worked," Cena continued. "I didn't think anybody would get it, and they kind of it for me because of the pandemic happened, and the events were weird. But I'm really glad that people understood it, and there's a lot of Easter eggs in there, too. If you don't know, you can go back and watch it."

Cena last wrestled this past April, losing to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory at WWE WrestleMania 39. That match appears to be the true beginning of the end for Cena's in-ring career, as he has said in recent interviews that his body cannot perform at the level it once could.

As for Wyatt, he returned to WWE this past fall after being released from the company in Summer 2021. He engaged in a feud with LA Knight, defeating his lone rival thus far at WWE Royal Rumble. Wyatt was scheduled to face Bobby Lashley at WWE WrestleMania 39 but an undisclosed illness forced him to miss that show. He has yet to return to WWE programming.