Watch: Vince McMahon (Kind Of) Appears on Bray Wyatt’s Latest Firefly Funhouse

The latest edition of Bray Wyatt’s “Firefly Funhouse” took a more meta turn on Monday Night Raw this week, as Wyatt hinted back to his earliest days in the WWE as Husky Harris. In a segment that was dedicated to exercising, Wyatt explained to a new puppet character Huskus The Pig (get it?) that he needed to get into shape.

“Nobody’ going to tell you this buddy, but one day all this excessiveness and gluttony is going to come back to bite you in the tail. But one day you could be great. One day, people are going to tell you that you’re a genius, they’re going to say you have the whole world in your hands,” Wyatt said before winking at the camera.

#FireflyFunHouse is the best thing on #RAW for 4 weeks and counting. pic.twitter.com/vWWrCB17FM — GIF Skull – Greg LeMond Greatest Cyclist Ever #RAW (@GIFSkull) June 4, 2019

Suddenly a puppet that was made to look like Vince McMahon (complete with devil horns) busted into the room and demanded that both get in shape. The puppet nearly gave McMahon’s famous “You’re fired!” line, but Wyatt stopped him and started up a song-and-dance number.

McMahon has been on the receiving end of quite a bit of criticism lately, particularly from Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose). The former WWE Champion unloaded on McMahon during his Talk is Jericho interview last week, saying the Chairman’s creative process was slowly killing the company.

“The bureaucratic red tape that you have to go through to get anything approved is crazy! It doesn’t work! It’s killing the company and I think Vince is the problem,” Moxley said. “And not so much Vince, but whatever the structure that he built around himself probably starting around 2002 after the sale of WCW and this infrastructure of writers, producers and this is what the WWE is and what the product is, and the product sucks. [They have] great talent, amazing talent. None of this is their fault.”

“If I had a goal with AEW, that’s that if we can prove that Vince’s way sucks,” he continued. “That’s not what I’m going to focus on, because it’s not about competing with WWE. We’re just going to be over here doing our best and putting on our best product. If a byproduct of that is that it pushes WWE to re-evaluate their creative process and it makes Vince — not that he’s going to step aside because we all know that he’s going to die in the chair — but maybe he’ll listen to someone else’s ideas. Maybe he’ll be open to doing it a different way.”