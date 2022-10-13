Did WWE Just Reveal Two New Bray Wyatt Firefly Funhouse Characters?

He's got the whole wrestling news cycle in his hands. Since making his return this past weekend at WWE Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt has raised even more questions than answers. Fans now know that the QR codes were leading to the reveal of Wyatt himself, but the enigmatic superstar's motives behind the riddles remain to be seen. Some reveals may come this Friday on WWE SmackDown, which promises to feature Wyatt's televised return to WWE. That said, it remains to be seen if that return will be in person, or if Wyatt will simply appear via video message.

Based on what went down at Extreme Rules, there's no telling exactly what version of the Eater of Worlds has returned to WWE. Wyatt was flanked by human versions of his Firefly Funhouse puppets and a body double of The Fiend, all the while holding a lantern reminiscent of his cult leader days. While SmackDown should provide a clearer picture, two new trademarks filed by WWE indicate what's next for Wyatt.

On October 8th, WWE filed trademarks for "Uncle Harper" and "Uncle Howdy." The descriptions for the two trademarks can be read below:

The name "Harper" appears to be a callback to the late Brodie Lee, who used the name Luke Harper when wrestling with WWE. Lee was an original member of The Wyatt Family and stood side by side with Wyatt for the majority of his WWE tenure.

"Howdy" is a bit more vague. The latest QR code said the word "howdy," but there's no specific tie with that word to someone from Wyatt's past. Some have began to speculate that Harper and Howdy could be WWE monickers for former ROH stars Vincent and Dutch, who were both present backstage on Monday Night Raw.

