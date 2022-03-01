Johnny Gargano Posts an Update on His Wrestling Future

Johnny Gargano has been a free agent ever since his WWE contract expired in December. And while there’s been plenty of speculation about him heading to another promotion like AEW, the former NXT Grand Slam Champion has maintained that he’s taking a break while he and Candice LeRae welcome their first child. The two introduced the world to their son, Quill, on Feb. 17, and Gargano took to social media with an open invitation for “potential appearances.”

“I wanted to be a free agent at this time for a few reasons: 1) Candice & Quill 2) The freedom to selectively pick and choose the things I want to do for a bit,” Gargano wrote. “That said.. here’s my contact for potential appearances, business inquiries, etc.JohnnyGarganoBookings@hotmail.com.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/JohnnyGargano/status/1498334012552663045?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Gargano spoke with ComicBook back in January and talked about his decision to briefly step away from the business. He explained, “So for me, I just really wanted to take this time to get away from all that and not have to worry about all that. Not have to worry about who hates me or who doesn’t like my matches or who does like my matches or just anything like that. I just wanted to completely break free of all that and refresh myself, and especially with a baby coming soon, I wanted to be in the best headspace I possibly could, not only for Candice, but also for the baby.

“I appreciate that people really want to see me wrestle again,” he added. “Right now, I’m focused on spending as much time as I can with Candice because people don’t realize that this is the last about, I don’t know, four to five weeks that it’s just going to be me and her for a long time. Me, her and Pawdme for a long time. Then for 18 years, at least, we’re going to have a little rugrat running around. So I’m excited to spend that time with her. I’m excited to spend that time with the baby, but I always do say this. I say this and I said it on my Twitch stream. I say it all the time. I do still watch everything. I do still listen to everything. So if you chant Johnny Wrestling loud enough, who knows what can happen?”