WWE: Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Welcome Their First Child, Quill

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae have some big news, as they have shared the first picture of their first child, Quill, to the world. With Gargano being a major Marvel fan, it’s no surprise to see that his son has been named off the charming rogue known as Peter Quill, who has made a name for himself thanks in part to Chris Pratt’s portrayal of the captain of the Milano in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers films.

Gargano shared the first picture of his son Quill to the world via his Official Twitter Account, with the young Starlord surrounded by plenty of Marvel merchandise synonymous with the Guardians of the Galaxy, one of Marvel’s most off-beat teams that have reached new heights thanks to their movies created by James Gunn:

Gargano is clearly a big fan of the Marvel Universe, having joined us here at Comicbook.com for our regular weekly podcast, Phase Zero, in which he has recently been able to show off his knowledge of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Currently, Gargano has stated that he is taking a break from wrestling to focus on being a father:

“So I miss certain aspects of it (wrestling). So I’ve tried to take kind of a complete break. I’m still a wrestling fan, so I still watch things and I still read things. I’m so used to being busy because I’ve been on for 15 years, 16 years where I’ve just been continuously going. And I’ve been extraordinarily lucky to where I haven’t had any major injuries. So I’ve just been going constantly. If you look at my NXT run, especially, I was on television pretty consistently for like six years. And I’m very lucky to say that. But as far as now having time to step out of the bubble and reassess things, and especially now with the baby on the way, it felt like the perfect time to be able to give myself not just a physical break, but also a mental break on all of this stuff and just kind of dip my toes in other things as well.”

While Gargano is stepping back from the ring, he also offered some touching words to fans on his current status:

“I very much appreciate that people want to see me wrestle again, but like I talked about, I do believe that absence makes the heart grow fonder, or older, because we were talking about Marvel. This break, I feel like not just for me, but also for them, is very important.”